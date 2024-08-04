Himachal Cloudburst: Death Toll Climbs To 9; IMD Predicts More Rains For Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand

The death toll due to the cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh has now increased to nine. As per officials, another body was recovered from the Rajban village in Mandi due to the flash floods in the state.
As rescue and search operations continue, officials have added that around 45 people remain missing after the disaster.
A total of 410 rescuers from teams of the Army, NDRF, SDRF, ITBP, CISF, Himachal Pradesh Police and home guards have been deployed for the rescue operations.
On Wednesday, several cloudbursts occurred in the Himachal Pradesh. Kullu's Nirmand, Sainj and Malana, Mandi's Padhar and Shimla's Rampur subdivisions reported that the cloudbursts caused flash floods and landslides in the hilly state.
"A combined rescue operation is underway and efforts are afoot to search for the missing people. We are using various equipment and sensors to detect victims buried or trapped under the debris," NDRF Commanding Officer Karam Singh told news agency PTI.
Meanwhile, the Indian Meterologicial Department has predicted more rains in Himachal Pradesh and neighbouring Uttarakhand. For Himachal and Uttarakhand, the weather department has predicted isolated heavy rains till August 10.
Due to the flash floods and landslides in the state, a total of 114 roads in Himachal Pradesh have been closed.
(With inputs from PTI)