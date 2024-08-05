Weather News LIVE: Red Alert For Heavy Rainfall In 5 States; 40 Still Missing In Himachal

IMD Forecast LIVE: Red Alert Issued For Heavy Rainfall In 5 States
The India Meteorological Department on Sunday issued a ‘red’ alert for East Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Konkan, Goa and Central Maharashtra regions, predicting heavy rains in these regions.
"Monsoon is in its active phase. There is a deep depression in North East MP. There is low pressure in Southwest Rajasthan. We expect extremely heavy rainfall in western Madhya Pradesh, eastern Rajasthan, Gujarat, Konkan region, Goa and Central Maharashtra for which we have also issued a red alert. There will be no rain in Delhi-NCR in the next two days,"IMD scientist, Dr Naresh Kumar told news agency ANI.
Live Weather News Updates: Welcome To Outlook India's Weather Blog
