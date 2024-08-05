Weather News LIVE: Red Alert For Heavy Rainfall In 5 States; 40 Still Missing In Himachal

"Monsoon is in its active phase. There is a deep depression in North East MP. There is low pressure in Southwest Rajasthan. We expect extremely heavy rainfall in western Madhya Pradesh, eastern Rajasthan, Gujarat, Konkan region, Goa and Central Maharashtra for which we have also issued a red alert. There will be no rain in Delhi-NCR in the next two days,"IMD scientist, Dr Naresh Kumar told news agency ANI.