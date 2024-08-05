National

Weather News LIVE: Red Alert For Heavy Rainfall In 5 States; 40 Still Missing In Himachal

Weather News live updates today: The India Meteorological Department on Sunday issued a ‘red’ alert for East Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Konkan, Goa and Central Maharashtra regions, predicting heavy rains in these regions. In other news, over 40 people are still missing after a series of cloudbursts occurred in Himachal Pradesh.

Outlook Web Desk
5 August 2024
Red Alert For Heavy Rainfall In 5 States | PTI
Weather News LIVE Updates (August 5): Monsoon fury continues to leave a trail of destruction across several states in north and south India. Heavy rainfall has led to cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Kerala, resulting in over 217 fatalities in Kerala, 15 deaths in Uttarakhand, and 9 deaths with 40 missing in Himachal Pradesh. Stay tuned for latest updates on all weather related events.
IMD Forecast LIVE: Red Alert Issued For Heavy Rainfall In 5 States

The India Meteorological Department on Sunday issued a ‘red’ alert for East Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Konkan, Goa and Central Maharashtra regions, predicting heavy rains in these regions. 

"Monsoon is in its active phase. There is a deep depression in North East MP. There is low pressure in Southwest Rajasthan. We expect extremely heavy rainfall in western Madhya Pradesh, eastern Rajasthan, Gujarat, Konkan region, Goa and Central Maharashtra for which we have also issued a red alert. There will be no rain in Delhi-NCR in the next two days,"IMD scientist, Dr Naresh Kumar told news agency ANI.

Live Weather News Updates: Welcome To Outlook India's Weather Blog

Get the latest weather news, updates from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), and live coverage of weather events across India, including rains in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Stay tuned for real-time updates.

  Weather News LIVE: Red Alert For Heavy Rainfall In 5 States; 40 Still Missing In Himachal
