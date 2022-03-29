Tuesday, Mar 29, 2022
‘Torturous Slow Death’ For People: CPI(M) On Fuel Price Hike

The total increase on fuel price since last week has been Rs 4.80 per litre, taking the petrol prices in national capital Delhi, and in country’s most states to above Rs 100 per litre.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 29 Mar 2022 2:57 pm

The CPI(M) hit out at the government on Tuesday over the rise in fuel prices, alleging that Centre is "condemning people to a torturous slow death" with the hike.

Petrol prices in the national capital as well as most state capitals crossed Rs 100 a litre mark as its rates on Tuesday were hiked by 80 paise a litre and that of diesel by 70 paise, taking the total increase since last week to Rs 4.80 per litre.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 100.21 per litre against Rs 99.41 previously, while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 90.77 per litre to Rs 91.47, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

"Modi govt making sure that there's no sense of relief having survived the Covid pandemic. Condemning people to a tortuous slow death. At least now scrap central cess/surcharges on petro products & reduce prices," said CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury in a tweet. 

He also lashed out at the government over the rise in prices of essential medicines.

"On top of daily assaults of petro price hikes & galloping inflation comes this permission by the Modi govt to hike prices of essential medicines. Steepest price hike for over 800 medicines. Criminal. Join protests against price rise on April 2," he said.(With PTI inputs)
 

