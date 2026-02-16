Afghanistan Vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Rashid Khan Completes 700 Wickets As Afghans Register Maiden Victory
Afghanistan kept their campaign alive by defeating the UAE by five wickets at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium. This victory, Afghanistan's first of the tournament, saw them leapfrog the UAE in Group D on net run rate. Both teams now face a nervous wait, hoping Canada can upset New Zealand tomorrow to prevent their elimination from the Super 8 race. After Rashid Khan won the toss and elected to bowl, the UAE recovered from an early collapse to post 160/9. Sohaib Khan led the charge with a standout 68, supported by Alishan Sharafu’s 40 and late contributions from Syed Haider and Haider Ali. Azmatullah Omarzai was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with a superb 4/15. In reply, Afghanistan chased down the target in the final over with four balls to spare. Ibrahim Zadran anchored the pursuit with a composed 53 off 41 balls, while Darwish Abdul Rasooli (33) and Azmatullah Omarzai (40*) provided the necessary late-innings fireworks to secure the win. Catch the best visuals from the match
1/17
2/17
3/17
4/17
5/17
6/17
7/17
8/17
9/17
10/17
11/17
12/17
13/17
14/17
15/17
16/17
17/17
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE