Afghanistan Vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Rashid Khan Completes 700 Wickets As Afghans Register Maiden Victory

Afghanistan kept their campaign alive by defeating the UAE by five wickets at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium. This victory, Afghanistan's first of the tournament, saw them leapfrog the UAE in Group D on net run rate. Both teams now face a nervous wait, hoping Canada can upset New Zealand tomorrow to prevent their elimination from the Super 8 race. After Rashid Khan won the toss and elected to bowl, the UAE recovered from an early collapse to post 160/9. Sohaib Khan led the charge with a standout 68, supported by Alishan Sharafu’s 40 and late contributions from Syed Haider and Haider Ali. Azmatullah Omarzai was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with a superb 4/15. In reply, Afghanistan chased down the target in the final over with four balls to spare. Ibrahim Zadran anchored the pursuit with a composed 53 off 41 balls, while Darwish Abdul Rasooli (33) and Azmatullah Omarzai (40*) provided the necessary late-innings fireworks to secure the win. Catch the best visuals from the match

Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates T20 World Cup Cricket-Mohammad Nabi
Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi congratulate teammate Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai after wining against United Arab Emirates during the T20 World Cup cricket match in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates T20 World Cup Cricket-Azmatullah Omarzai
Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and United Arab Emirates in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates T20 World Cup Cricket-Darwish Rasooli
Afghanistan's Darwish Rasooli bowled out by United Arab Emirates' Junaid Siddique during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and United Arab Emirates in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates T20 World Cup Cricket-Sediqullah Atal
Afghanistan's Sediqullah Atal bowled by United Arab Emirates' Muhammad Jawadullah during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and United Arab Emirates in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates T20 World Cup Cricket-Ibrahim Zardan
Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zardan celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and United Arab Emirates in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates T20 World Cup Cricket-Sediqullah Atal
Afghanistan's Sediqullah Atal plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and United Arab Emirates in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates T20 World Cup Cricket-Ibrahim Zardan
Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zardan plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and United Arab Emirates in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates T20 World Cup Cricket-Ibrahim Zardan
Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zardan, left, celebrates with Gulbadin Naib after hits a six during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and United Arab Emirates in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates T20 World Cup Cricket-Azmatullah Omarzai
Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of United Arab Emirates' Harshit Kaushik during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and United Arab Emirates in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates T20 World Cup Cricket-Sohaib Khan
United Arab Emirates' Sohaib Khan reacts after loosing his wicket during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and United Arab Emirates in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates T20 World Cup Cricket-Sohaib Khan
United Arab Emirates' Sohaib Khan celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and United Arab Emirates in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates T20 World Cup Cricket-Azmatullah Omarzai
Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai, centre, celebrates the wicket of United Arab Emirates' Syed Haider during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and United Arab Emirates in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates T20 World Cup Cricket-Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of United Arab Emirates' Alishan Sharafu during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and United Arab Emirates in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates T20 World Cup Cricket-Alishan Sharafu
United Arab Emirates' Alishan Sharafu hits a six during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and United Arab Emirates in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates T20 World Cup Cricket-Alishan Sharafu
United Arab Emirates' Sohaib Khan, left, and United Arab Emirates' Alishan Sharafu run between the wickets to score during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and United Arab Emirates in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates T20 World Cup Cricket-
Afghanistan players celebrate the wicket of United Arab Emirates' captain Muhammad Waseem during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and United Arab Emirates in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates T20 World Cup Cricket-Azmatullah Omarzai
Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai, centre, celebrates the wicket of United Arab Emirates' Aryansh Sharma during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and United Arab Emirates in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates T20 World Cup Cricket-Rashid Khan
Afghanistan's captain Rashid Khan, talks as United Arab Emirates' captain Muhammad Waseem looks on during the toss before the start of their T20 World Cup cricket match in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
