Burundi Assumes African Union Chairmanship For 2026

With the assumption of the chairmanship, Burundi is set to lead the AU’s agenda over the coming year, guiding policy discussions and representing the bloc in engagements with international partners.

African Union
President Évariste Ndayishimiye took over the rotating chairmanship from Angola's President João Lourenço at the AU headquarters. Photo: X.com
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Burundi assumed the African Union chairmanship for 2026 during the 39th AU Summit in Addis Ababa, with President Évariste Ndayishimiye taking over the rotating role from Angola’s President João Lourenço.

  • Ndayishimiye pledged dialogue, cooperation, and stronger global advocacy for Africa, acknowledging ongoing challenges such as security threats, economic tensions, unilateralism, and climate change.

  • Angola’s President Lourenço congratulated Ndayishimiye on his unanimous election, expressing confidence in his leadership as Burundi prepares to guide the AU’s agenda and represent the bloc internationally.

Burundi on Saturday officially took over the chairmanship of the African Union (AU) for 2026 during the 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government held in Addis Ababa.

The handover ceremony took place in the Ethiopian capital, where African leaders convened for the annual summit to discuss key continental priorities, including peace and security, economic integration, and sustainable development.

President Évariste Ndayishimiye took over the rotating chairmanship from Angola's President João Lourenço at the AU headquarters.

In his acceptance speech, Ndayishimiye noted that Angola was handing over leadership at a time marked by persistent security challenges, rising unilateralism, economic tensions, and the growing impact of climate change across the continent.

He pledged to lead with a spirit of dialogue, impartiality, and cooperation, collaborating with all member states to build consensus and advance shared priorities.

Ndayishimiye added that Burundi would use its tenure to strengthen Africa's voice on the global stage and contribute to building a fairer, more balanced, and inclusive international order.

Congratulating Ndayishimiye on his unanimous election as AU Chairperson, Lourenço expressed confidence in his leadership over the coming year.

"It is with great honour and a deep sense of brotherhood that I extend, on behalf of the Angolan people and on my own behalf, the warmest congratulations to His Excellency President Évariste Ndayishimiye on his election as Chairperson pro tempore of the African Union," he said.

He noted that the unanimous election reflects the collective trust of member states that the Union will be guided by a statesman of distinguished qualities, capable of safeguarding Africa's shared interests and objectives.

With the assumption of the chairmanship, Burundi is set to lead the AU’s agenda over the coming year, guiding policy discussions and representing the bloc in engagements with international partners.

