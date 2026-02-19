Trump Hosts Black History Month Reception At White House

The reception occurred less than two weeks after significant controversy: in early February 2026 (during the first week of Black History Month), Trump posted (and later deleted) a video on Truth Social depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as primates in a jungle, set to music like “The Lion Sleeps Tonight.” The post drew widespread bipartisan condemnation as racist, including criticism from Republicans, Democrats, civil rights leaders, and media outlets. Trump refused to apologize, later posting that he has been “falsely” labeled racist by opponents. At the reception, he did not reference the incident but continued to reject racism accusations while showcasing Black allies who defended him.