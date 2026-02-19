Trump Hosts Black History Month Reception At White House

Trump Celebrates Black History Month Amid Lingering Shadows of Recent Racist Post Controversy

  • President Trump hosted a White House reception on February 18, 2026, to mark the 100th anniversary of Black History Month, praising Black supporters, administration officials, and historical contributions while promising continued success for African Americans.

  • The gathering followed less than two weeks after bipartisan outrage over Trump's deleted social media video depicting the Obamas as primates, which he defended without apology and amid claims of being unfairly labeled racist.

  • Trump avoided referencing Barack Obama or the controversy directly, focusing instead on positive narratives of Black achievement and loyalty from prominent figures like Mike Tyson and Nicki Minaj, drawing mixed reactions on racial sensitivity.

President Donald Trump hosted a Black History Month reception at the White House on February 18, 2026, in the East Room, marking the 100th anniversary of the observance. The event featured remarks from Trump, appearances by figures such as current HUD Secretary Scott Turner, former HUD Secretary Ben Carson, and supporters including Alice Johnson and Forlesia Cook. Trump highlighted contributions of Black Americans, praised supporters like boxer Mike Tyson and rapper Nicki Minaj, touted policies benefiting Black communities (such as HBCU support and tax cuts), and emphasized themes of legacy, success, and unity. He notably avoided any direct mention of former President Barack Obama, the nation's first Black president.

The reception occurred less than two weeks after significant controversy: in early February 2026 (during the first week of Black History Month), Trump posted (and later deleted) a video on Truth Social depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as primates in a jungle, set to music like “The Lion Sleeps Tonight.” The post drew widespread bipartisan condemnation as racist, including criticism from Republicans, Democrats, civil rights leaders, and media outlets. Trump refused to apologize, later posting that he has been “falsely” labeled racist by opponents. At the reception, he did not reference the incident but continued to reject racism accusations while showcasing Black allies who defended him.

Critics viewed the timing and optics as tone-deaf amid ongoing debates over his racial rhetoric and policies affecting diversity initiatives, while supporters framed the event as evidence of his commitment to Black progress and inclusivity.

