ENG Vs ITA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: England Target Super 8 Qualification Against Football Rivals

England's Tom Banton, left, and batting partner Jacob Bethell touch gloves during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Scotland in Kolkata, India, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das

ENG vs ITA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Welcome to the live coverage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match between England and Italy at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Monday, February 16, 2026. England have had a mixed campaign so far. After scraping past Nepal by four runs, the Three Lions suffered a big 30-run loss to West Indies. Harry Brook’s side then bounced back with a vital win over Scotland, courtesy of Tom Banton’s match-winning fifty. Italy, meanwhile, are having a tournament to remember in their ICC debut. After being humbled by Scotland, they clinched a historic 10-wicket win over Nepal, powered by the Mosca brothers at the top. The Azzurri will be looking for another upset, as England need just a win to secure a place in the Super 8s. Follow the play-by-play updates from the England vs Italy cricket match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

16 Feb 2026, 01:53:51 pm IST ENG vs ITA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Full Squads England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed. Italy: Justin Mosca, Anthony Mosca, JJ Smuts, Harry Manenti (c), Ben Manenti, Marcus Campopiano, Grant Stewart, Gian Meade (wk), Jaspreet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan, Wayne Madsen, Syed Naqvi, Zain Ali, Thomas Draca.