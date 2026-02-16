ENG Vs ITA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: England Target Super 8 Qualification Against Football Rivals

ENG vs ITA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Follow the play-by-play updates from the England vs Italy, Group C encounter at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on February 16, 2026

Vikas Patwal
England vs Italy live score ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match 29 ENG vs ITA
England's Tom Banton, left, and batting partner Jacob Bethell touch gloves during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Scotland in Kolkata, India, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
ENG vs ITA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Welcome to the live coverage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match between England and Italy at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Monday, February 16, 2026. England have had a mixed campaign so far. After scraping past Nepal by four runs, the Three Lions suffered a big 30-run loss to West Indies. Harry Brook’s side then bounced back with a vital win over Scotland, courtesy of Tom Banton’s match-winning fifty. Italy, meanwhile, are having a tournament to remember in their ICC debut. After being humbled by Scotland, they clinched a historic 10-wicket win over Nepal, powered by the Mosca brothers at the top. The Azzurri will be looking for another upset, as England need just a win to secure a place in the Super 8s. Follow the play-by-play updates from the England vs Italy cricket match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

ENG vs ITA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Full Squads

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed.

Italy: Justin Mosca, Anthony Mosca, JJ Smuts, Harry Manenti (c), Ben Manenti, Marcus Campopiano, Grant Stewart, Gian Meade (wk), Jaspreet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan, Wayne Madsen, Syed Naqvi, Zain Ali, Thomas Draca.

ENG vs ITA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Match Details

  • Fixture: England vs Italy, Group C Match 29

  • Series: ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

  • Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

  • Date: Monday, February 16, 2026

  • Time: 3:00 PM IST

ENG vs ITA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Welcome!

Good afternoon, cricket fans! This is the start of our live blog covering England’s T20 World Cup match against Italy at Eden Gardens. Stay tuned for pre-match and toss updates as they take place.

Published At:
Tags

