ENG Vs ITA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: England Target Super 8 Qualification Against Football Rivals

ENG vs ITA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Full Squads
England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed.
Italy: Justin Mosca, Anthony Mosca, JJ Smuts, Harry Manenti (c), Ben Manenti, Marcus Campopiano, Grant Stewart, Gian Meade (wk), Jaspreet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan, Wayne Madsen, Syed Naqvi, Zain Ali, Thomas Draca.
ENG vs ITA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Match Details
Fixture: England vs Italy, Group C Match 29
Series: ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Date: Monday, February 16, 2026
Time: 3:00 PM IST
ENG vs ITA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Welcome!
Good afternoon, cricket fans! This is the start of our live blog covering England’s T20 World Cup match against Italy at Eden Gardens. Stay tuned for pre-match and toss updates as they take place.