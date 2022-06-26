'Joote Maro' Protest: Shiv Sena Workers Show Anger As Rebel Supporters Ink CM Thackeray's Poster In Pune

Shiv Sena workers supporting CM Uddhav Thackeray held a ‘Joote Maro’ andolan on Sunday against the rebel Sena MLAs in Pune as the later blackened the posters of the chief minister.

The protest comes amid the ongoing political turbulence between two Sena factions led by the Maharashtra CM and rebel leader Eknath Shinde respectively.

Shiv Sena workers previously were seen vandalising the Pune office of the party's rebel MLA Tanaji Sawant, who is currently camping in a hotel in Guwahati, Assam.

Meanwhile, the Rebel MLAs' camp on Saturday conceived the idea to form a separate political outfit named 'Shiv Sena (Balasaheb)' after the Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray convened a national executive meeting with Sena leaders in Mumbai where he passed resolutions and moved the Election Commission (EC) to restrain any other political outfit or faction from using the name of Shiv Sena and its founder late Balasaheb Thackeray.