West Asia War ‘Challenging’, PM Modi Warns Against Politicising Crisis

Summary of this article
Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the ongoing “fierce war” in West Asia as creating a “challenging” situation for India and the world.
Modi cautioned against politicising the crisis, stating that it concerns the interests of 140 crore Indians and there is no room for self-serving politics at such a critical time.
The Prime Minister appealed for vigilance against rumours and misinformation, while expressing gratitude to Gulf countries for supporting over one crore Indians living and working in the region.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted the “challenging” situation arising from the ongoing fierce war in West Asia, calling upon citizens to remain united and work collectively to minimise its impact on India.
Addressing the nation in his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Modi noted that the conflict has created difficult global conditions with potential long-term effects on energy security, fuel prices and trade, including disruptions linked to key routes like the Strait of Hormuz. He emphasised that the government is actively working to secure alternative sources for crude oil, gas and other essentials while preparing for any prolonged challenges.
Modi urged every Indian to join hands in facing these emerging difficulties with patience, restraint and collective resolve, drawing parallels to the nation’s united response during the COVID-19 pandemic. “This is a matter concerning the interests of 140 crore countrymen; there is no place for self-serving politics,” he said, cautioning those attempting to politicise the crisis.
The Prime Minister also warned citizens to stay alert against rumours and misinformation that could spread panic or lead to hoarding and black-marketing. He stressed the need for calm and vigilance, appealing to all sections of society, including state governments, to monitor and act firmly against such elements.
Expressing gratitude to the Gulf countries, Modi thanked them for extending every possible support and assistance to more than one crore Indians living and working in the region amid the conflict. He described India’s strong partnerships as a source of strength in managing the situation effectively