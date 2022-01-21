Friday, Jan 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

US Warns Russia Against Ukraine Invasion

US President Joe Biden said Russia will have to ‘pay a heavy price’ if it moves across the Ukrainian border. Biden said the any military move by Russia would be deemed as ‘invasion’.

US Warns Russia Against Ukraine Invasion
US President Joe Biden. - AP

Trending

Updated: 21 Jan 2022 8:03 am

US President Joe Biden has said that Russia will have to "pay a heavy price" if its military units move across the Ukrainian border which will be considered an "invasion".

On Thursday, the Treasury Department announced sanctions on individuals who engaged in influencing activities directed by the Russian government.

"This action was part of our ongoing, longstanding efforts to counter Russia's network of influence efforts and to expose its dangerous, threatening, and ongoing campaign to destabilize Ukraine," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

In response to a question, she said, "These individuals are at the heart of Russia's destabilizing campaign in Ukraine and we stand united with the Ukrainian government."

Psaki stressed the US is not waiting to take action to counter Russia.

"We see what they're doing and we are disrupting it. These actions are separate and distinct from the broad range of high-impact, severe measures we and our allies are prepared to impose in order to inflict significant costs should they invade," she said.

Later, Biden told reporters, "I've been absolutely clear with President Putin... If any assembled Russian units move across the Ukrainian border, that is an invasion and would be met with a severe and coordinated economic response that I've discussed in detail with our allies and laid out very clearly for President Putin."

"Let there be no doubt at all that if Putin makes this choice, Russia will pay a heavy price," the US president warned.

Biden stressed being prepared about cyberattacks, "grey-zone" attacks, and actions by Russian soldiers not wearing their own uniforms. He alleged that Russia has a long history of using measures other than overt military action to carry out aggression.

"Remember when they moved into the Donbas with 'Little Green Men'? They were dealing with those who were Russian sympathizers and said that Russia had nobody in there," he said.

Soldiers in unmarked uniforms, dubbed "little green men" by some, had swept Crimea in 2014 laying the ground for annexation by Russia.

"We have to be ready to respond to these in a united way with a range of tools at our disposal," Biden said.

Later in the day, when asked why is he waiting for Putin to make the first move, Biden replied, "What a stupid question."

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration is making decisions based on decades of experience of the president and that of his foreign policy team and through consultation with its partners.

"President Putin is going to make the choice he's going to make. Either he is going to decide to invade Ukraine and suffer severe economic consequences or he is going to decide to engage in diplomatic discussions," she said.

"The aggressor is Russia and Putin. They are building up military troops and also pushing out misinformation in Ukraine. That's who we need to keep our focus on and make sure we are educating the public about their actions," Psaki added.

Tags

International USA Russia Ukraine Russia-Ukraine Tensions Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Economic Sanction
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM International

World Worse Now Due To Covid, Climate, Conflict: UN Chief Antonio Guterres

World Worse Now Due To Covid, Climate, Conflict: UN Chief Antonio Guterres

Iran, Russia And China Embark On Joint Naval Drill In Indian Ocean

Iraq: 11 Soldiers Killed As IS Gunmen Attack Army Barracks

Ukraine President Hits Out At Ally Biden For 'Minor Incursion' Remark

Taliban Arrest Woman Activist, Her Sisters For Protesting Against ‘Hijab’

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from his debut film 'Kai Po Che!' which released in 2013. The sports drama film also starred actors Amit Sadh and Rajkumar Rao in lead roles.

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput In Pics: 5 Best Film Performances Of The Late Actor

A model wears a creation for the Bluemarble fall-winter 22/23 men's collection, in Paris.

Paris Fashion Week In Full Swing

Actor Tovino Thomas' second cousin is a very popular Malayalam actor-producer Nivin Pauly.

Happy Birthday TT: 5 Things You Didnt Know About the 'Minnal Murali' Star

Daniil Medvedev of Russia gestures after defeating Nick Kyrgios of Australia in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022: Calm Daniil Medvedev Halts Nick Kyrgios Show To Book Round 3 Spot

Displaced Syrian boys look through their tent window as they try to stay warm at a refugee camp near the southern port city of Zahrani, Lebanon.

Snowstorm Leaves Several People Stranded In Middle East