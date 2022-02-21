Monday, Feb 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

US: Biden Agrees To Meet Putin If He Halts Ukraine Attack

Joe Biden has agreed “in principle” to a meeting with Russia's President as long as it holds off on what US officials believe is an imminent assault on Ukraine.

US: Biden Agrees To Meet Putin If He Halts Ukraine Attack
A Ukrainian soldier AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Feb 2022 11:47 am

President Joe Biden has agreed “in principle” to a meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin as long as that country holds off on what US officials believe is an imminent assault on Ukraine.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration has been clear that “we are committed to pursuing diplomacy until the moment an invasion begins.”

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov are set to meet on Thursday in Europe as long as a further invasion doesn't occur.

In a statement, Psaki said: “We are always ready for diplomacy. We are also ready to impose swift and severe consequences should Russia instead choose war. And currently, Russia appears to be continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon.”

French President Emmanuel Macron assisted in brokering the potential talks after a day of talks with the two leaders Sunday.

Tags

International Russia-Ukraine Tensions Ukraine Crisis Ukraine Invasion Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Volodymyr Zelenskyy Ukraine Russia USA
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM International

Light Rain Brings Hope For Fire-Ravaged Argentina Province

Light Rain Brings Hope For Fire-Ravaged Argentina Province

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan To Visit Russia

War In Ukraine Will Test India's US-Russia Diplomacy

US Claims Russia Has Ordered Final preparations For Invasion

‘State Of Border Will Determine State Of Relationship With China’: S Jaishankar At Munich Security Conference

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India's captain Rohit Sharma holds the winners trophy after their win in the third Twenty20 international cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata. Indian won the series 3-0.

IND Vs WI, 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer Shine As India Seal 3-0 Series Sweep

Deepak Patel, who came all the way from Nagpur, poses with the Tricolour painted on his body.

IND Vs WI, 3rd T20I: Cricket-starved Fans Throng Eden Gardens For Series Finale

The Olympic flag prepares to be handed over during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: China's Troubled Games Conclude

Models on the catwalk during the Richard Quinn show at the Lindley Hall, London, during London Fashion Week 2022.

Thames On Fire

A polling agent verifies the name of a person before he casts his vote at a polling station near the India-Pakistan border for the Punjab State Assembly elections in the village of Bachiwind, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Amritsar.

Showdown In The West

People wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth, during the third phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Hathras.

The Poll Bandwagon Rolls East