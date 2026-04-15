Pakistan’s Return As Peacemaker: Mediator Or Middle East Asset?

There was also a clear class dimension to this exposure as only a few could fully grasp or contextualize what they were watching. Even so, I vividly recall how, the next day at school, conversations would revolve around some shows that children anywhere could watch. Programmes on Pakistan Television, such as Airwolf and Knight Rider, which required little familiarity with American history, were especially popular and widely discussed among children. In that period, because of geographical proximity, there was also the telling fact that even a broken television antenna would easily pick up Pakistan Television broadcasts, whereas one had to constantly adjust them just to catch Doordarshan, which then had weak signals in my area. It also meant that we often had little in common to discuss about TV shows with our cousins in Delhi as we were, in many ways, growing up in entirely different cultural universes. Even today, when I speak with American friends, they are often surprised that I watched many of the same shows they did an unlikely overlap shaped by geography, geopolitics, signal reach, and circumstance.