Israeli Experience In The Management Of Health Services Can Be Helpful For India: Expert

With India at the cusp of a digital healthcare revolution, the Israeli experience in managing its health services, especially in times of crisis, can be very helpful in the efficient and successful management of healthcare systems addressing today’s challenges with innovative thinking and technology, a leading expert from AIIMS Delhi has said.



In Israel to attend a two-week international course on 'Management of Health Services in Times of Crisis' organized by MASHAV Carmel Training Center in Haifa, Dr. Angel Rajan Singh, Addl Prof of Health Management at AIIMS Delhi, at the conclusion of the program told PTI that "this country has gone through so much crisis that emergency services are not just focussed, but very well organized".



"They address these challenges in a way that it looks like it all comes so naturally to them and their preparation for all possible disasters is demonstrable for the benefit of others", Dr. Singh said.



The AIIMS expert and Dr. Rakesh Nath Prasad, Chief Medical Officer of Municipal Corporation of Delhi, are among a group of doctors from 12 countries attending the course organized by MASHAV - Israel's Agency for International Development Cooperation, a part of its Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



"Israel has gone digital in a big way managing electronic health records of its population so seamlessly. With us at the cusp of a digital healthcare revolution through our Ayushman Bharat Health Account - ABHA, which is an initiative launched by the government under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), we can definitely learn and adopt several things from how they have integrated various aspects of healthcare management", Dr Singh noted.



"The Israeli PHC (primary health care) system with such meticulous focus on the needs of mother and child, perfection in emergency care with even so well organized ambulance services, disaster management systems, digitalization of different aspects of healthcare, use of health care funds in a way that it also promotes innovation - the seamless integration of all related aspects of management of health services - can be an important learning for us as we work on developing our own systems in India," he emphasized.



When asked about the mismatch in population size between the two countries, the AIIMS expert said in terms of footfall it is quite comparable, especially in times of crisis, and the Israeli healthcare system is better prepared given its distinct experience.



"We were very proud to have two Indian participants in the course. MASHAV in general and MCTC, in particular, have strong ties with India and we are always looking forward to sharing experiences with this beautiful country", Anna Andrachnik, Programme Director at The Golda Meir MASHAV Carmel International Training Centre told PTI.



"Both Indian experts shared their experience with the international group and enriched our program with their knowledge", she added.



Israel is recognized worldwide for its success in meeting challenges in the field of healthcare - relying on a combination of innovative thinking, technology, and national commitment, including policies and funding, as well as on highly professional and well-trained human resources.

"The course aims to expose participants to Israel's models of health care services; to spread awareness and provide tools and skills for key management functions in healthcare systems, including hospitals; to exchange experiences and ideas on concepts, programs, and methodologies applied in the participants’ respective countries, as well as in Israel", a brochure released for the study program said.



The June 13th to 24th extensive study program covered important areas such as health care systems in Israel, health care strategic management – policy and politics, financial management and health basket, political and economic aspects of universal health coverage, governance challenges in global health, health care in times of crisis and digital health management.



The head of MASHAV, Ambassador Eynat Shlein, earlier this month visited India to deepen cooperation between the two countries in various areas. The seven-day visit focussed mainly on cooperation in the field of agriculture and water management.



"We are keen to continue and expand our cooperation with all our partners in India as we continue enhancing the strategic partnership between our two nations", she said.