Israel launched small, precision raids across the border in Lebanon, as per reports which also suggested that a larger ground operation might be in the works. while Israeli military has not publicly confirmed on the raids, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant in a public statement shared that their next phase in war against Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah is to bring back residents of the northern part of Israel to their homes.
A US official and a Western official told Associated Press about the small raids but as of now Israeli military has not made any public statements thus there is no confirmation of a broader operation.
This comes following Israeli strikes in Lebanon last week that killed seven high-ranking commanders and officials from the Hezbollah militant group, including the group's leader Hassan Nasrallah. Hezbollah had been firing rockets and missiles into northern Israel after Hamas' October 7 attack from Gaza that turned into a war.
A US official told Reuters, "The United States has observed positioning of Israeli troops that suggests that a ground incursion into Lebanon may be imminent."
Israel invaded southern Lebanon from 1982 to 2000 and again in 2006, when it engaged in a month-long war with Hezbollah.
Some US officials told New York Times that Israel plans to destroy Hezbollah military infrastructure near the Lebanon border if a bigger ground operation proceeds in near future.
The cross-border raids are expected to become intense and the Israeli military is planning according to the geography of southern Lebanon which is a "rugged area, filled with steep valleys" that are easier to ambush the invaders.
'Next Phase In War Against Hezbollah': Israeli Defence Minister
A Israeli Cabinet meeting was held to discuss the matter of the next step in strikes against Hezbollah and Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said that their next goal is to return the residents of northern Israel who have been displaced due to ongoing conflict with Lebanon.
In a post on X, Gallant stated, "In the meeting with the heads of the councils in the confrontation line forum I emphasized - the next phase in the war against Hezbollah will begin soon and will be a significant factor in achieving the goal of the war - returning the residents of the north to their homes."
Israel Not Ready For Ceasefire
The United States and its allies have called for a cease-fire, hoping to avoid further escalation that could draw in Iran and set off a wider war. But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has shown little interest, as his country racks up military achievements against a longtime foe.
France, which has close ties to Lebanon, has joined the United States in calling for a cease-fire. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, speaking during a visit to Beirut Monday, urged Israel to refrain from a ground offensive.
Barrot also called on Hezbollah to stop firing on Israel, saying the group “bears heavy responsibility in the current situation, given its choice to enter the conflict”.
Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, speaking after meeting with Barrot, said the country is committed to an immediate cease-fire followed by the deployment of Lebanese troops in the south, in keeping with a UN Security Council resolution that ended the 2006 war but was never fully implemented.
Hezbollah, which boasts tens of thousands of battle-hardened fighters and long-range missiles capable of hitting anywhere inside Israel, has long been seen as the most powerful militant group in the region and a key partner to Iran in both threatening and deterring Israel.
But Hezbollah has never faced an onslaught quite like this one, which began with a sophisticated attack on its pagers and walkie-talkies in mid-September that killed dozens of people and wounded around 3,000 — including many fighters but also many civilians
PM Modi Reiterates 'Terrorism Has No Place In World' During Conversation With Netanyahu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had a brief conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu about the recent developments in West Asia and asserted that terrorism has no place in our world.
It is crucial to prevent regional escalation and ensure the safe release of all hostages, PM Modi said.
“Spoke to Prime Minister @netanyahu about recent developments in West Asia. Terrorism has no place in our world. It is crucial to prevent regional escalation and ensure the safe release of all hostages,” Modi said on X.
India is committed to supporting efforts for an early restoration of peace and stability, PM Modi said.
PM Modi had conveyed a similar message earlier as well to the Israeli PM and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently speaking at United Nations General Assembly also urged for urgent solution in the Israel's war against Gaza.