US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: US And Israeli Forces Srike Tehran And Isfahan As War On Iran Reaches One Month

The police station targeted during the airstrikes on the fourth day of the US-Israel war against Iran. A police station and one of the judiciary buildings in Tehran's Grand Bazaar were heavily targeted and attacked. | Photo: IMAGO/Sobhan Farajvan

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: The war between the United States, Israel and Iran has entered its fourth week. On 28 March, US and Israeli airstrikes hit targets in Tehran and Isfahan, causing black smoke to rise over both cities and damaging Amirkabir University in Tehran. Israel said it struck regime targets linked to missile production. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that Iran would exact a heavy price for the attacks on its nuclear and industrial sites. President Trump criticised NATO allies for their limited support and said the war was creating a new Middle East. The Iranian Red Crescent reported over 92,600 civilian units damaged. The conflict has entered its fifth week with more than 1,900 deaths reported in Iran. LIVE UPDATES 28 Mar 2026, 11:16:37 am IST US-Israel-Iran war LIVE: Iran agrees to let Thai oil vessels pass through Strait of Hormuz Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters that he had reached an agreement with Iran to allow Thai oil vessels to transit the Strait of Hormuz. Anutin said the development would ease concerns about Thailand’s energy supply, as the country relies heavily on oil imports from the Middle East, according to a report by the AFP news agency. Earlier this month, a Thai-flagged cargo ship was struck by unknown projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz. The crew was later rescued by Oman’s navy, although three crew members remain missing. 28 Mar 2026, 11:10:07 am IST US-Israel-Iran war LIVE: China and Russia criticised at UN over stance on Iran conflict At the United Nations, China and Russia are being seen as gaining both political and economic advantage from the conflict involving Iran, while also keeping some distance from it, reported Al Jazeera. A recent United Nations Security Council resolution, introduced by Bahrain on behalf of Gulf Arab states and Jordan, received backing from the United States and condemned Iran’s attacks on neighbouring countries. However, it did not criticise actions by the United States or Israel. Accodring to Al Jazeera, China and Russia used this as a chance to criticise the United States’ conduct in the war, particularly following a strike that hit a school. This allowed China to present itself as an impartial voice on international law, while Russia, which has faced scrutiny over its actions in Ukraine, was able to shift some attention away from itself. Despite their criticism, neither China nor Russia vetoed the resolution. The United States, in response, described them as being “Iran’s partners”. This position may also reflect economic interests. Sanctions on Russian oil have eased, and China is reportedly supplying Iran with technology needed for the war, according to experts. West Asia War Hits Home: Azadpur Mandi Vendors Struggle As Rising LPG Prices Impact Livelihoods BY Saher Hiba Khan 28 Mar 2026, 11:03:24 am IST US-Israel-Iran war LIVE: Israel says missile from Yemen intercepted, first such attack reported Earlier Saturday, Israel’s military said a missile had been launched toward Israel from Yemen, the first time it had come under fire from that country. Israel later said the missile had been intercepted. 28 Mar 2026, 10:54:23 am IST US-Israel-Iran war LIVE: Israel reports incoming missile launch from Yemen overnight Israel’s military said early Saturday that a missile had been launched from Yemen toward Israel, marking the first time it has faced fire from that country. Overnight from Friday into Saturday, Iran and Hezbollah also continued launching attacks on Israel. Sirens sounded around Beer Sheba and near Israel’s main nuclear research center for the third time during the same night. The Houthis had so far stayed out of the war, as the group has maintained an uneasy ceasefire for years with Saudi Arabia, which began a military campaign against them in 2015 on behalf of Yemen’s exiled government.