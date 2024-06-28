International

Iran Votes To Elect Next President After Raisi's Death In Helicopter Crash

Voters face a choice between hard-line candidates and a little-known politician who belongs to Iran's reformist movement that seeks to change its Shiite theocracy from within.

AP
A supporter of Saeed Jalili, a candidate for the June 28, presidential election, holds his poster during a campaign gathering in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. Photo: AP
info_icon

Iranians were voting Friday in a snap election to replace the late President Ebrahim Raisi, killed in a helicopter crash last month, as public apathy has become pervasive in the Islamic Republic after years of economic woes, mass protests and tensions in the Middle East.

Voters face a choice between hard-line candidates and a little-known politician who belongs to Iran's reformist movement that seeks to change its Shiite theocracy from within.

As has been the case since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, women and those calling for radical change have been barred from the ballot while the vote itself will have no oversight from internationally recognised monitors.

ALSO READ | Watch: Iran’s President Raisi’s Last Footage Before Helicopter Crash. Know About Vietnam War-Era Chopper

The voting comes as wider tensions have gripped the Middle East over the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

In April, Iran launched its first-ever direct attack on Israel over the war in Gaza, while militia groups that Tehran arms in the region — such as the Lebanese Hezbollah and Yemen's Houthi rebels — are engaged in the fighting and have escalated their attacks.

Meanwhile, Iran continues to enrich uranium at near weapons-grade levels and maintains a stockpile large enough to build — should it choose to do so — several nuclear weapons.

While Iran's 85-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has the final say on all matters of state, presidents can bend the country's policies toward confrontation or negotiation with the West.

However, given the record-low turnout in recent elections, it remains unclear just how many Iranians will take part in Friday's poll.

Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi, who is in charge of overseeing the election, announced all the polls had opened just at 8 am local time. Typically, Khamenei casts one of the election's first votes.

Analysts broadly describe the race as a three-way contest. There are two hard-liners, former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili and the parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf.

Then there's the reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian, who has aligned himself with figures such as former President Hassan Rouhani under whose administration Tehran struck the landmark 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

The nuclear deal eventually collapsed and hard-liners were back firmly at the helm.

A higher turnout could boost the chances of Pezeshkian, a 69-year-old heart surgeon who seeks a return to the atomic accord and better relations with the West.

ALSOR READ: Iran President Chopper Crash: Mohammad Mokhber Takes Over As Interim Prez After Ebrahim Raisi's Death | Who Is He

But it remains unclear if Pezeshkian could gain the momentum needed to draw voters to the ballot. There have been calls for a boycott, including from imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi.

More than 61 million Iranians over the age of 18 are eligible to vote, with about 18 million of them between 18 to 30.

Iranian law requires that a winner gets more than 50 per cent of all votes cast. If that doesn't happen, the race's top two candidates will advance to a runoff a week later.

There's been only one runoff presidential election in Iran's history, in 2005, when hard-liner Mahmoud Ahmadinejad bested former President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani.

The 63-year-old Raisi died in the May 19 helicopter crash that also killed the country's foreign minister and others. He was seen as a protege of Khamenei and a potential successor as supreme leader.

Still, many knew him for his involvement in the mass executions that Iran conducted in 1988, and for his role in the bloody crackdowns on dissent that followed protests over the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman detained by police over allegedly improperly wearing the mandatory headscarf, or hijab.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NEET-UG Row: INDIA Bloc To Raise Concern In Parliament Today; CBI Makes First Arrests | Key Points
  2. Breaking News June 28 LIVE: Opposition To Raise NEET Issue In Parliament Today; Personal Attacks At Biden-Trump Debate
  3. Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Aviation Minister Says PM Inaugurated Another Building As IGI T1 Mishap Kills 1
  4. PAN 2-1 USA, Copa America 2024: Fajardo Fires Panama To Dramatic Victory Over 10-Man US - In Pics
  5. Delhi-NCR Rain, Waterlogging: Check Affected Routes, Traffic Advisories, Airport Update
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Earns Rs 95 Crore In India; Collects Rs 180 Crore Worldwide
  2. Suriya-Bobby Deol Starrer 'Kanguva' Release Date Announced, Set To Clash With 'Vettaiyan' And 'Jigra' On THIS Day
  3. Mandira Bedi Reveals How She Got The Opportunity To Host Cricket, Mentions She Was Criticized For Her Anchoring
  4. Karan Kundrra Rubbishes Rumours Of Breakup With Tejasswi Prakash, Calls It 'Imagination At Its Peak'
  5. 'Rautu Ka Raaz' On Zee5 Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Anchors A Mediocre Murder Mystery Filled With Predictability
Sports News
  1. India Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup, Final: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  2. URY 5-0 BOL, Copa America 2024: Nunez Dismantles Bolivia To Inch Closer To Quarterfinals
  3. PAN 2-1 USA, Copa America 2024: Tim Weah's Red Card Punishes United States As Panama Steal Victory
  4. Today World Sports News LIVE: India Women Bat First Against South Africa Women In One-Off Test; Uruguay Thrash Bolivia In Copa America 2024
  5. Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 3rd T20I: WI-W Win Toss, Bowl First In Hambantota - Check Playing XIs
World News
  1. Presidential Debate: After Panic Among Democrats, VP Kamala Harris Comes To Joe Biden's Defence
  2. Fact-Checking Trump And Biden: Debunking Misleading Claims From The 2024 Presidential Debate| Economic Claims, Abortion Myths, COVID-19, And More!
  3. 'Not Going To Win Popularity With Blood...': Bolivian President Arce Denies Being Involved In Attempted Coup
  4. Iran: 2 Presidential Election Candidates Withdraw Ahead Of Polls On Friday
  5. Israel Allows 19 Wounded Children From Gaza To Go To Egypt As First Medical Evacuation In 2 Months
Latest Stories
  1. 'Could've Done Better Job': Sam Pitroda Over Controversial Statement As Congress Calls Them 'Totally Unacceptable'
  2. Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: 1 Dead, 5 Injured; Terminal 1 Flight Departures Suspended Till 2 PM
  3. 'Rautu Ka Raaz' On Zee5 Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Anchors A Mediocre Murder Mystery Filled With Predictability
  4. Trump And Biden Face Off In Historic 2024 Debate: Key Issues And Controversies
  5. Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls In Parts Of Delhi-NCR After Overnight Rain; Vehicles Submerged
  6. Today World Sports News LIVE: India Women Bat First Against South Africa Women In One-Off Test; Uruguay Thrash Bolivia In Copa America 2024
  7. Breaking News June 28 LIVE: Opposition To Raise NEET Issue In Parliament Today; Personal Attacks At Biden-Trump Debate
  8. Karnataka: 13 Killed, 4 Critically Injured After Bus Carrying Pilgrims Crashed Into Truck In Haveri