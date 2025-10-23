Indian-Origin Historian Sunil Amrith Wins British Academy Book Prize

Indian-origin historian Sunil Amrith won the 2025 British Academy Book Prize for his book The Burning Earth: An Environmental History of the Last 500 Years, which comes with a £25,000 award.
Sunil Amrith, an Indian-origin historian and Professor of History at Yale University, has been awarded the 2025 British Academy Book Prize for his work The Burning Earth: An Environmental History of the Last 500 Years. The prestigious £25,000 prize recognizes exceptional non-fiction that deepens understanding of the world.
Amrith's book explores the intricate interconnections between human history and environmental transformation over the past five centuries. Judges praised it as a "magisterial account" that is "vivid in detail and beautifully written," offering vital insights into the origins of today's climate crisis.
Born in Kenya to South Indian parents, Amrith grew up in Singapore and graduated from the University of Cambridge. His global perspective enriches his scholarship, shedding light on the profound impact of environmental changes on human societies.
The British Academy Book Prize, established in 2013, celebrates the best works of non-fiction based on exceptional research in the humanities and social sciences. Amrith's achievement underscores the importance of interdisciplinary scholarship in addressing pressing global challenges.