International

Watch: Pakistani Lawmaker Praises India For Holding Fair Lok Sabha Elections

The comments of Shibli Faraz, Leader of the Opposition in Pakistan, came after widespread criticism of Pakistan's elections held on February 8.

Screengrab
Shibli Faraz, leader of Opposition in the Senate of Pakistan | Photo: Screengrab
info_icon

Shibli Faraz, the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate of Pakistan, has praised India for its successful conduct of the Lok Sabha elections and criticised Pakistan’s electoral system.

Speaking in the Senate, Faraz said: “I don’t want to quote the example of our enemy country. Recently, elections were held there (India), and over 800 million people cast their votes. There were thousands and lakhs of polling stations, with some polling stations even established for just one voter in a place. The entire month-long exercise was conducted with the help of EVMs. Was there a single voice claiming that the election was rigged?”

Watch the video here:

Faraz's comments came after widespread criticism of Pakistan's own elections held on February 8. The elections were marred by allegations of fraud, particularly against supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The military's preference for Nawaz Sharif over Imran Khan led to accusations of interference and a compromised election process.

Pakistan's National Assembly elections saw a surprising lead for Imran Khan’s PTI party, with 97 seats won by independent candidates allied to the jailed former leader. However, no party secured a majority in the 265-seat assembly.

Subsequently,  lawmakers elected Shehbaz Sharif as prime minister, which led to protests from parliamentary allies of Imran Khan, who alleged electoral manipulation. 

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan at a rally - null
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Is Down But Not Out

BY Seema Guha

On the other hand, in India, Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party underperformed expectations and failed to secure a majority on its own after it won landslide victories in 2014 and 2019. However, his National Democratic Alliance coalition won enough seats to form the government, with him at the helm. This was the first time the BJP under Modi needed support from its regional allies to form a government after a decade of commanding the majority in Lok Sabha. 

Final election results showed Modi’s BJP won 240 seats, well below the 272 needed for a majority. Together, the parties in the NDA coalition secured 293 seats in the 543-member lower house of parliament.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bengaluru Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against BS Yediyurappa In POCSO Case
  2. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: Bengaluru Court Issues Non-Bailable Arrest Warrant Against Former CM B S Yediyurappa
  3. Mumbai Man Complains Of Finding Piece Of Severed Human Thumb In Ice Cream He Ordered Online
  4. Nagpur: 5 Killed, 10 Injured After Blast In Chamundi Explosive Factory; 3 Of Them Are Critical
  5. National Anthem Made Compulsory Across Schools In J-K
Entertainment News
  1. 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' Trailer Review: Ajay Devgn-Tabu Starrer Is Packed With Mystery, Action And Emotions
  2. Disha Patani Oozes Gangster Vibe As Roxie In 'Kalki 2898 AD' Character Poster
  3. Shubhangi Atre: Everyone Was Sceptical Of My Dream Of Becoming An Actor, But My Father Trusted Me
  4. Throwback Thursday: Did You Know? Celine Dion Almost Rejected 'Titanic's Iconic Song 'My Heart Will Go On'
  5. Renuka Swamy Murder Case: Pregnant Wife Of The Deceased Slams Darshan; Demands Justice For Late Husband
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: HS Prannoy, Aakarshi Kashyap Enter Australian Open QFs
  2. NBA Finals: 'Experience Is The Best Teacher', Says Brown As Celtics Close On Championship
  3. ICC T20 World Cup: Piyush Chawla Predicts Kuldeep Yadav As India's Top Spinner For Super Eight Stage
  4. United States Are Ready For Copa America Following Brazil Draw, Says Greg Berhalter
  5. Sam Kerr: Australia Great Signs New Two-Year Contract With Chelsea
World News
  1. Watch: Pakistani Lawmaker Praises India For Holding Fair Lok Sabha Elections
  2. High Level Of Fecal Matter Surrounds Mecox Bay, Sparks Public Health Concerns
  3. Don’t Travel To These Places During Summer Holidays! Experts Advice
  4. Deadly Fire At Kuwait Building Kills 49, Including 42 Indians
  5. Kuwait Fire: Around 40 Indians Killed in Building Fire, 24 Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know
Latest Stories
  1. Mumbai Man Finds Piece Of Human Finger In Ice Cream Cone, 'Gross' Video Goes Viral
  2. Supreme Court Refuses To Stay NEET UG Counselling; NTA Cancels Result For 1,563 Students, Re-Exam On June 23
  3. Bombay HC Refuses Bail To Suspected PFI Men Who 'Conspired To Transform India Into Islamic Country By 2047'
  4. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: Bengaluru Court Issues Non-Bailable Arrest Warrant Against Former CM B S Yediyurappa
  5. Pema Khandu Takes Oath As Arunachal CM For 3rd Straight Term, Chowna Mein Sworn-in As Dy CM
  6. Salman Khan Records Statement On Firing Case Outside His Bandra House, Says He Woke Up To Gunshots
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: HS Prannoy, Aakarshi Kashyap Enter Australian Open QFs
  8. Kuwait Fire: Around 40 Indians Killed in Building Fire, 24 Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know