Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Is Down But Not Out

Imran Khan was now the army’s blue-eyed boy and in the 2018 national elections, the PTI turned in its best performance to date winning a total of 115 seats in the 270 member National Assembly. But he was not able to win 172 seats needed to get an outright majority. He formed the government with the help of smaller parties and the backing of the army.

By the time he was PM, Imran Khan turned his back on his earlier lifestyle and became a pious Muslim dreaming of ushering in an Islamic welfare state or the Riasat-I-Madina, where there would be an equitable distribution of wealth. Imran Khan’s emphasis on religion won him the support of large sections of ultra-religious people across the country as well as the conservative Islamic clergy. This combined with his appeal to Pakistan’s youth has made him a significant force. A large number of middle class Pakistanis and celebrities also joined the PTI bandwagon believing he had something new to offer the country beyond the promises of the traditional corrupt political parties. It was perhaps this sense of overwhelming popularity that had led to Imran Khan’s belief that he could take on the all-powerful army.