International

Imran Khan Banned From Meeting Wife, Lawyers And Party Members Till Oct 18 Over 'Security Concerns'

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Khan has been lodged in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail in multiple cases since August 2023.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan |
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Pakistan's Punjab government on Monday banned jailed former premier Imran Khan from meeting his family members, lawyers and party leaders till October 18 due to "security concerns", amidst his party staging anti-government protests in several cities.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Khan has been lodged in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail in multiple cases since August 2023.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has accused PTI of trying to disrupt the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit scheduled to be held on Oct 15 and 16 in Islamabad and emphasised that the government will ensure that these plans do not succeed.

"Incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have been banned from meeting their family, lawyers, and party leaders at Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, till Oct 18," a Punjab government official said.

The government has taken the decision in view of "security concerns", he said.

According to sources, the government has taken the decision in anticipation of the upcoming SCO summit.

The coalition government led by PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif has alleged that PTI is staging protests in Islamabad to sabotage the summit. The Pakistan Army has been called in to provide security for the SCO summit.

Earlier, security agencies arrested six Adiala jail staff for aiding the PTI founder.

Meanwhile, a PTI spokesperson said its legal team of Khan will file a petition in court, requesting the lifting of a ban on meetings with Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi.

"Justice Sardar Ijaz of Islamabad High Court had ordered the authorities not too long ago to arrange meetings via video link, if not possible physically, given the number of cases Imran Khan has to deal with, legal consultation is given and, therefore should be provided," he said.

PTI supporters are holding anti-government protests in several parts of Pakistan, including in Islamabad, Lahore and Rawalpindi.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ireland vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd ODI: Proteas Eyeing Clean Sweep In Abu Dhabi
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Squads: Full Rosters Of All Teams From Elite Group B
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Squads: Full Rosters Of All Teams From Elite Group A
  4. IND Vs BAN, T20I: Najmul Shanto Explains Why Bangladesh Batters Struggle To Score 180+ Runs
  5. Sanath Jayasuriya Appointed Full-time Sri Lanka Head Coach Till 2026 T20 World Cup
Football News
  1. Mohun Bagan Considered Withdrawn From AFC Champions League 2 After Denying To Travel To Iran
  2. Barcelona 3-0 Alaves, La Liga: Robert Lewandowski Fires First-half Hat-trick - In Pics
  3. Premier League: 10-Man Forest Frustrate Chelsea - In Pics
  4. Premier League: Erik Ten Hag's MUFC Draw At Villa - In Pics
  5. AIFF Aims To Scout Tall Footballers; Unimpressed Fans Point Out Heights Of Messi, Chhetri
Tennis News
  1. China Open 2024: Gauff Lands Her Second Career WTA 1000 Title - In Pics
  2. China Open 2024: Gauff Took A Relaxed Approach Against Muchova In The Final
  3. China Open 2024: Coco Gauff Wins Title, Becoming The Youngest Champion In 14 Years
  4. Shanghai Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Passes Stern Wu Yibing Test To Enter Fourth Round
  5. Wuhan Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WTA 1000 Tennis Tournament
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  2. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  4. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details
  5. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi

Trending Stories

National News
  1. New faces, Extensive Use Of Social Media Mark This Kashmir Election  
  2. Slogan Wars: Decoding the 'Real Tiger' of Kashmir
  3. Kumbh Mela 2025: Special Trains, AI Usage, Area Expansion And More | A Quick Look At Preparations
  4. Jammu’s Power Struggle: The Rise of Right-Wing Politics Amid Unresolved Grievances
  5. The Sangh And The Shadow Sangh In Kashmir 
Entertainment News
  1. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  2. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  3. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  4. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  5. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
US News
  1. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
  2. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  3. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
  4. Hurricane Leslie Strengthens To Category 1. What To Know About Its Path And Impact
  5. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
World News
  1. Imran Khan Banned From Meeting Wife, Lawyers And Party Members Till Oct 18 Over 'Security Concerns'
  2. Nobel Prize 2024: Victor Ambros, Gary Ruvkun Win Nobel Prize For Medicine Or Physiology
  3. ‘India’s Integrity Must Be Respected’: Canada ‘Clears’ Its Stance Amid Diplomatic Tensions
  4. Middle East: Rockets From Gaza Set Off Sirens In Tel Aviv; Iran Airspace Reopens After Closure Amid Israeli Strikes
  5. One Year Later, Israel's Bombardment Of Gaza Expands To Lebanon | Where The War Stands
Latest Stories
  1. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. India Match Pakistan's World Record After Bowling Out Bangladesh In First T20I
  3. Daily Horoscope, October 7, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Pakistan: 2 Chinese Nationals Dead After Targeted Explosion Near Karachi Airport | What We Know
  5. Durga Puja 2024: Rituals And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  6. Middle East Conflict: Links To Jerusalem, Iran's Support For Gaza, Its Allies Hezbollah, Houthis - Explained
  7. IAF Chennai Airshow: Dehydration, Heatsroke Claim 5 Lives, 100 Hospitalised
  8. One Year Later, Israel's Bombardment Of Gaza Expands To Lebanon | Where The War Stands