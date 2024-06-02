International

Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc In Southern Germany, Severe Floods Trigger Evacuations, Rescue Operations

With the German Weather Service forecasting more rains over these states for the next 24 to 48 hours, severe weather warnings have been issued for over 10 districts in the southern states of Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg

After extremely heavy rainfall, southern Germany has been battling with severe floods. The floods have severely impacted the south German states of Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg where evacuations are underway for all those impacted by the floods.

BY Outlook Web Desk

As per the latest update, a firefighter died during a rescue operation. The 42-year-old rescue worker reportedly died after his rescue ship capsized near Pfaffenhofen in Bavaria. Apart from this, one rescue worker and civilian remain missing due to the floods.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz took to social media platform X to offer his condolences.

"I am saddened by the death of a firefighter in Pfaffenhofen. My thoughts are with his family and colleagues. We owe thanks and respect to the rescue workers and helpers who are fighting the consequences of the floods in many places,” stated the German leader.

Heavy rains started on Friday and have impacted Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria. In Bavaria, around 3,000 residents have been evacuated due to the floods and rising water levels.

The torrential rainfall also triggered a landslide which in turn caused the derailment of a high-speed train. Since then, rail operator Deutsche Bahn has announced the closure of the rail link between Stuttgart and Augsburg. None of the passengers on board the Friday train were injured.

Along with this, districts in these south German states remain on high alert due to rising levels of the Danube river, which is adding to the floods in the states.

