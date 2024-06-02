International

Severe Flood Alert In Sri Lanka: Power Supply Cut, Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rains

As Monsoon season sets in for Sri Lanka, the Sri Lankan Disaster Management Centre has issued a severe flood warning as heavy rains continue to lash the country

X
heavy Rains Trigger Severe Floods in Sri Lanka Photo: X
info_icon

As Monsoon season sets in for Sri Lanka, the Sri Lankan Disaster Management Centre has issued a severe flood warning as heavy rains continue to lash the country. Due to the heavy rains, power supply has been cut for various regions and schools across the country due to the adverse weather conditions in the country.

As per the latest reports, Army troop have also been deployed across island for rescue and relief operations for those impacted by the severe flooding.

As per Sri Lanka-based Daily Mirror, troops have been deployed to the Kiriella, Dehiowita, Moravaka, Thawalama, Thihagoda, and Neluwa areas in the country.

Sri Lanka Floods: Heavy Rains Cause Power Outages, Trigger Landslide Warnings

Due to the heavy rains and severe floods, the Sri Lankan ministry of Power and Energy has announced the disconnection of power supply to several areas in Galle, Kalutara, Ratnapura, Colombo, and Kegalle districts.

As reported by local media, the Secretary to the Ministry of Power & Energy has stated that the decision to cut power supply has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure safety of the public and maintain the integrity of the power infrastructure.

Additionally, the heavy rains have caused major destruction across Colombo, impacting traffic on major highways and train services in the country.

As the heavy rains continue, the water level in the Kelani, Nilwala and Gin river basins are swelling to flood levels. As per the Department of Irrigation, the Kelani river has already breached the flood level mark.

With adverse weather conditions expected to continue in Sri Lanka, landslide warnings have also been issued for Colombo, Hambantota, Kalutara, Kandy Matara, Nuwara Eliya, Galle, Ratnapura and Kegalle districts.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Arvind Kejriwal Returns To Tihar Jail; Says Going Back As He 'Raised Voice Against Dictatorship'
  2. Narendra Modi Meditates In Isolation, But With A Bunch Of Cameras Around
  3. Weather News: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Rains In 6 States; Heatwave Warnings In Punjab, Delhi & Odisha
  4. Five Trends I Noticed While Travelling West Bengal On Election Coverage
  5. Outlook Talks: Politics, Caste & Elections with Prof. N Sukumar
Entertainment News
  1. Inside Pictures From Ambani Cruise Bash: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor Spotted; Pitbull Performs For Guests
  2. Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Celebs Jet Off For Ambanis' Cruise Bash, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor's Breakup Rumours And More
  3. ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’: Janhvi Kapoor Tells Kapil Sharma She Is 'Very Happy' With Shikhar Pahariya
  4. Janhvi Kapoor On Foray Into South Cinema: It Makes Me Feel Closer To My Mom
  5. Took Me Around Two Years To Get My First Acting Job: Rajkummar Rao
Sports News
  1. Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund: Jude Bellingham Hails 'World Class' Carlo Ancelotti After Champions League Heroics
  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh Uncertain On Shoriful's Availability After Hand Injury
  3. Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund: Carlo Ancelotti Urges Toni Kroos To Reverse Retirement Decision After UCL Glory
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE: Amit Panghal Becomes 2nd Indian Male Boxer To Qualify For Paris Games
  5. Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund: Edin Terzic Unsure On 'Brilliant' Jadon Sancho Return From Manchester United Loan
World News
  1. Akron Mass Shooting: 1 Killed, 26 Wounded After Being Shot At A Birthday Party In Ohio, US | Video
  2. You Should Switch Off Your Phone Periodically—Even The NSA Says So
  3. Entreprenuer Halla Tomasdottir Wins Iceland Presidential Bid, Defeats Former PM Katrin Jakobsdottir
  4. Severe Flood Alert In Sri Lanka: Power Supply Cut, Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rains
  5. Dakota Johnson's Summery Look Sets Fashion Goals On Set
Latest Stories
  1. Sikkim Election Results 2024: SKM All Set For 2nd Term With 31 Seats, SDF Win Shyari Seat
  2. Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP Wins For 3rd Term With 46 Out Of 60 Seats; PM Modi Thanks Party Karyakartas
  3. 2024 Exit Polls: BJP-led NDA Likely To Sweep Andhra Pradesh, Odisha & Arunachal; SKM To Retain Sikkim
  4. Exit Poll Results 2024: Modi Govt 3.0? Major Pollsters Project '400 Paar' For BJP-led NDA
  5. Exit Polls 2024: NDA Majority Projected In AP, Arunachal; SKM To Sweep Sikkim As BJP-BJD Go Head To Head in Odisha
  6. Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results Today; Counting Of Votes To Begin At 6AM
  7. Stockholm Diamond League 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  8. USA Vs Canada, T20 World Cup Highlights: Unstoppable Jones Seals Hosts' Seven-Wicket Win With 10th Six