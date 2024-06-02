Severe Flood Alert In Sri Lanka: Power Supply Cut, Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rains

As Monsoon season sets in for Sri Lanka, the Sri Lankan Disaster Management Centre has issued a severe flood warning as heavy rains continue to lash the country. Due to the heavy rains, power supply has been cut for various regions and schools across the country due to the adverse weather conditions in the country.
As per the latest reports, Army troop have also been deployed across island for rescue and relief operations for those impacted by the severe flooding.
As per Sri Lanka-based Daily Mirror, troops have been deployed to the Kiriella, Dehiowita, Moravaka, Thawalama, Thihagoda, and Neluwa areas in the country.
Sri Lanka Floods: Heavy Rains Cause Power Outages, Trigger Landslide Warnings
Due to the heavy rains and severe floods, the Sri Lankan ministry of Power and Energy has announced the disconnection of power supply to several areas in Galle, Kalutara, Ratnapura, Colombo, and Kegalle districts.
As reported by local media, the Secretary to the Ministry of Power & Energy has stated that the decision to cut power supply has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure safety of the public and maintain the integrity of the power infrastructure.
Additionally, the heavy rains have caused major destruction across Colombo, impacting traffic on major highways and train services in the country.
As the heavy rains continue, the water level in the Kelani, Nilwala and Gin river basins are swelling to flood levels. As per the Department of Irrigation, the Kelani river has already breached the flood level mark.
With adverse weather conditions expected to continue in Sri Lanka, landslide warnings have also been issued for Colombo, Hambantota, Kalutara, Kandy Matara, Nuwara Eliya, Galle, Ratnapura and Kegalle districts.