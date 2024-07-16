International

40 Dead In Heavy Rains In Eastern Afghanistan; 17 Killed In Bus Accident

In May, exceptionally heavy rains killed more than 300 people and destroyed thousands of houses, mostly in the northern province of Baghlan, according to the World Food Program.

AP
Afghanistan rains leave 40 dead | Photo: AP
info_icon

Heavy rains in eastern Afghanistan have killed at least 40 people and injured nearly 350 others, Taliban officials said Tuesday. Separately, at least 17 died when a bus overturned on a main highway, official media said.

Sharafat Zaman Amar, a spokesperson for the Public Health Ministry, confirmed that 40 people had died in Monday's storm and that 347 injured people had been brought for treatment to the regional hospital in Nangarhar from Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province, and nearby districts.

Flash floods from heavy seasonal rains in the province of Ghor in western Afghanistan - AP
Flash Floods Due To Unusually Heavy Seasonal Rains Kill At Least 50 People In Western Afghanistan

BY Associated Press

Among the dead were five members of the same family who were killed when the roof of their house collapsed in Surkh Rod district, according to provincial spokesperson Sediqullah Quraishi. Four other family members were injured.

About 400 houses and 60 electricity poles were destroyed across Nangarhar province, Quraishi said. Power was cut in many areas and there were limited communications in Jalalabad city, he said. The damage was still being assessed, Quraishi said.

Flood leaves houses damaged in Afghanistan | - AP
Afghanistan: 10 Members Of Family Among 15 Killed In Latest Flood Fury

BY Outlook Web Desk

Abdul Wali, 43, said much of the damage occurred within an hour. “The winds were so strong that they blew everything into the air. That was followed by heavy rain,” he said. His 4-year-old daughter received minor injuries, he said.

In May, exceptionally heavy rains killed more than 300 people and destroyed thousands of houses, mostly in the northern province of Baghlan, according to the World Food Program.

Separately, the official Taliban news agency Bakhtar reported that at least 17 people were killed and 34 others injured when a bus overturned Tuesday morning on the main highway linking Kabul and Balkh in northern Baghlan province.

The cause of the accident wasn't immediately clear, but poor road conditions and careless driving are often blamed for such incidents in the country.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Scotland Vs Oman, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Live Score: SCO Bowl First In Dundee
  2. MAX60: Rules, Players, And All You Need To Know About The New Caribbean Cricket Tournament
  3. ENG Vs WI: West Indies Urged To Channel Gabba Recovery In Second England Test
  4. SLC Announces Free Entry For Public In Women’s Asia Cup: Schedule, Live Streaming, When, Where To Watch
  5. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Hardik Pandya To Lead In T20Is - Report
Football News
  1. 'It's Time For Change': Gareth Southgate Steps Down As England Boss With Pride
  2. Kylian Mbappe Joins Real Madrid,Dons No. 9 Jersey In Front Of 80,000 Fans - In Pics
  3. Kylian Mbappe Unveiled: French Superstar Offered Number 9 Jersey By La Liga Giants Real Madrid
  4. Kieran Trippier Says Tiredness Not An Excuse For UEFA Euro 2024 Heartbreak
  5. UEFA Euro 2024: ESP Celebrate Victory With Fans - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Sumit Nagal: India's Tennis Ace Achieves Career-Best World No. 68 In ATP Rankings
  2. Swedish Open 2024: Rafael Nadal Teams Up With Casper Ruud - In Pics
  3. Hamburg Open 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Players, Prize Money, All You Need To Know
  4. Wimbledon Champion Carlos Alcaraz Not Convinced Tennis Has Entered New Era
  5. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal 'Happy' With Winning Return Alongside Casper Ruud At Bastad
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: CBI Makes Big Arrest In NEET Case; Stock Market Closes At Record High
  2. Puja Khedkar Row: Probationary IAS Officer's Training Put On Hold Amid Controversy
  3. New Choices For LS Poll Candidates To Check EVM Tampering | Know About EC's Options
  4. Uttar Pradesh: Man Found Dead On Rail Tracks After Fleeing Police Custody, 4 Cops Suspended After Family Holds Protest
  5. Coloured Wristbands, Rs 5-6 Lakh Invite Boxes, Rs 2 Crore Watches | Ambani Wedding Shenanigans
Entertainment News
  1. 'Max' Teaser: Kichcha Sudeep Promises Action Like Never Before In His Comeback Film
  2. 'Bloody Ishq' Trailer Review: Avika Gor, Vardhan Puri Starrer Will Send Chills Down Your Spine
  3. Entertainment News 16 July Highlights: Vicky Kaushal's Birthday Wish For Katrina Kaif, 'Stree 2' Trailer Release Date Announced
  4. Watch: Ramesh Narayan Allegedly Refuses To Accept Memento From Asif Ali At 'Manorathangal' Trailer Launch
  5. Fawad Khan To Have A Cameo In Kartik Aaryan Starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'? Here's What Bhushan Kumar Has To Say
US News
  1. New Study Links Polar Ice Melt To Longer Earth Days
  2. What You Should Know About The Hurricane Beryl Recovery Fund
  3. K-Pop’s AI Controversy: Seventeen’s Woozi Refutes BBC's AI Claim
  4. Who Is JD Vance, Donald Trump's Vice Presidential Pick
  5. Donald Trump Nominated Presidential Candidate By Republicans, Picks JD Vance As Running Mate
World News
  1. New Study Links Polar Ice Melt To Longer Earth Days
  2. What You Should Know About The Hurricane Beryl Recovery Fund
  3. Violent Clashes Over Government Jobs Quota System Leave Scores Injured In Bangladesh
  4. The Time For Gun Control Is Now
  5. K-Pop’s AI Controversy: Seventeen’s Woozi Refutes BBC's AI Claim
Latest Stories
  1. SLC Announces Free Entry For Public In Women’s Asia Cup: Schedule, Live Streaming, When, Where To Watch
  2. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: Accused Mihir Shah Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody
  3. Watch: Ramesh Narayan Allegedly Refuses To Accept Memento From Asif Ali At 'Manorathangal' Trailer Launch
  4. Zomato, Swiggy To Start Alcohol Home Delivery Soon For Some Cities? What We Know
  5. Tamil Nadu: Home Secretary, Other Officials Transferred In Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle
  6. MAX60: Rules, Players, And All You Need To Know About The New Caribbean Cricket Tournament
  7. Coloured Wristbands, Rs 5-6 Lakh Invite Boxes, Rs 2 Crore Watches | Ambani Wedding Shenanigans
  8. Uttar Pradesh: Man Found Dead On Rail Tracks After Fleeing Police Custody, 4 Cops Suspended After Family Holds Protest