Afghanistan: 10 Members Of Family Among 15 Killed In Latest Flood Fury

The floods due to the latest incessant rains have triggered havoc in Afghanistan by leaving at least 15 people dead, including 10 members of a same family, reports said on Sunday.
The rains have unleashed havoc in war-torn country Afghanistan recently with hundreds of people reportedly killed while leaving the country’s agriculture shattered.
Earlier, UN food agency World Food Program had warned the exceptionally heavy rains in Afghanistan killed more than 300 people and destroyed thousands of houses, mostly in the northern province of Baghlan on May 10 and May 11. It had said the survivors have been left with no home, no land, and no source of livelihood.
The latest floods on Saturday night hit northeastern Badakhshan and northern Baghlan provinces, with the latter already having suffered the brunt of the rains earlier this month, reported AP.
As per the report, the family including parents and their eight children — was reported dead in Faizabad, the capital of Badakhshan. It also added that the rescue teams were only able to recover the mother’s body until now.
The report stated in Baghlan province at least 40 houses were destroyed in Doshi district, and several people have died. However, exact details remains unknown for now.
The report said the five bodies have so far been found in the province and rescue teams were looking for more.
In the western province of Ghor, 50 people were reported dead due to floods on May 18, it mentioned.
On May 19, at least 84 people were killed in northern Faryab, and around 1,500 houses were either completely or partially destroyed while hundreds of hectares (acres) of farmlands.
The latest disaster came on the heels of devastating floods that killed at least 70 people in April. The waters also destroyed about 2,000 homes, three mosques and four schools in western Farah and Herat, and southern Zabul and Kandahar provinces.