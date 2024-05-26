International

Afghanistan: 10 Members Of Family Among 15 Killed In Latest Flood Fury

Afghanistan: The latest disaster came on the heels of devastating floods that killed at least 70 people in April.

AP
Flood leaves houses damaged in Afghanistan | Photo: AP
info_icon

The floods due to the latest incessant rains have triggered havoc in Afghanistan by leaving at least 15 people dead, including 10 members of a same family, reports said on Sunday.

The rains have unleashed havoc in war-torn country Afghanistan recently with hundreds of people reportedly killed while leaving the country’s agriculture shattered.

ALSO READ | Heavy Rains Set Off Flash Floods In Northern Afghanistan, Killing At Least 47 People

Earlier, UN food agency World Food Program had warned the exceptionally heavy rains in Afghanistan killed more than 300 people and destroyed thousands of houses, mostly in the northern province of Baghlan on May 10 and May 11. It had said the survivors have been left with no home, no land, and no source of livelihood.

The latest floods on Saturday night hit northeastern Badakhshan and northern Baghlan provinces, with the latter already having suffered the brunt of the rains earlier this month, reported AP.

ALSO READ | Afghanistan Flash Floods: More Than 300 Killed, Over 1000 Houses Destroyed

As per the report, the family including parents and their eight children — was reported dead in Faizabad, the capital of Badakhshan. It also added that the rescue teams were only able to recover the mother’s body until now.

The report stated in Baghlan province at least 40 houses were destroyed in Doshi district, and several people have died. However, exact details remains unknown for now.

The report said the five bodies have so far been found in the province and rescue teams were looking for more.

Flash floods from heavy seasonal rains in the province of Ghor in western Afghanistan - AP
Flash Floods Due To Unusually Heavy Seasonal Rains Kill At Least 50 People In Western Afghanistan

BY Associated Press

In the western province of Ghor, 50 people were reported dead due to floods on May 18, it mentioned.

On May 19, at least 84 people were killed in northern Faryab, and around 1,500 houses were either completely or partially destroyed while hundreds of hectares (acres) of farmlands.

The latest disaster came on the heels of devastating floods that killed at least 70 people in April. The waters also destroyed about 2,000 homes, three mosques and four schools in western Farah and Herat, and southern Zabul and Kandahar provinces.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Cyclone Remal LIVE Updates: Severe Cyclonic Storm To Make Landfall At Midnight; Officials Say 'We Are Ready'
  2. Delhi: Massive Fire Kills 7 Newborns At Baby Care Hospital; Charred Cards, Medical Equipment At Scene | In Photos
  3. Delhi: 7 Newborns Die As Massive Fire Breaks Out At Baby Care Hospital In Vivek Vihar; Delhi CM, President React
  4. PM Waived Loans Of 22 People But Couldn't Give Rs 9,000 Cr For HP Monsoon Disaster: Rahul
  5. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Takes Stock; Earthmovers Remove Debris From Site | In Pics
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Presumed Innocent’ Trailer Review: Jake Gyllenhaal Promises A Murder Mystery That Will Keep You Hooked Till The Very End
  2. Janhvi Kapoor Tells Paparazzi At Mumbai Airport, ‘Aaj Ka Cardio Ho Gaya Apka’
  3. Sanjana Sanghi’s Summer Escapade In Colombia Is All About ‘Sunshine And Ceviche'
  4. Divya Khossla Gets Emotional During First Screening Of ‘Savi’ In Indore
  5. Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar Welcome Baby Boy, Shah Rukh Khan's Hospitalisation And More
Sports News
  1. Coupe De France: PSG Wins The French Cup In Kylian Mbappe’s Last Game - In Pics
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Wang Zhi Yi Beats PV Sindhu In Malaysia Masters Final
  3. Archery World Cup Stage 2: Deepika Kumari Loses To Lim Sihyeon, Returns Empty-Handed
  4. La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid Draw With Betis As Toni Kroos Says Farewell To Santiago Bernabeu - In Pics
  5. Malaysia Masters 2024 Final: PV Sindhu's Dream Run Ends, Loses To World No. 7 Wang Zhi Yi
World News
  1. Papua New Guinea Landslide: UN Migration Agency Revises Death Toll To '670'; Rescuers Lose 'Hope' Of Finding Survivors
  2. Lithuanians Return To The Polls With Incumbent President Favoured To Win 2nd Election Round
  3. US Mom Kills 4-year-old Diabetic Daughter By Feeding Her Baby Formula Mixed With Mountain Dew
  4. National Spelling Bee Reflects The Economic Success And Cultural Impact Of Immigrants From India
  5. Ahead Of Another Donor Conference For Syria, Humanitarian Workers Fear More Aid Cuts
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting: 8 PM Voter Turnout At 59.46%; Highest In Bengal, Lowest In J&K | Highlights
  2. Anasuya Sengupta Becomes First Indian Actor To Win Best Actress At Cannes
  3. Pretty In Pink! Preity Zinta Turns Head As She Graces Cannes 2024 Red Carpet In A Gorgeous Saree
  4. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Vineet Raina AKA Dev Shekawat Quits The Show Due To THIS Reason
  5. Chhattisgarh: 1 Killed, 6 Injured In Blast At Bemetara's Explosives Manufacturing Factory
  6. Sports News Highlights: Manchester United Win FA Cup; England Beat Pakistan By 23 Runs In 2nd T20I
  7. Anantnag-Rajouri Voting: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Says Party's Polling Agents 'Arrested', Holds Protest