Afghanistan Flash Floods: Death Toll Rises To 62, Dozens Still Missing

Kabul: At least 62 people have been killed and more than 100 injured after flash flooding hit northern Afghanistan's Baghlan province, Taliban officials said.
Heavy rainfall pounded five districts in the province, with warnings that the death toll could rise. Images on social media show devastating scenes of torrents of water sweeping through houses in several villages, leaving a trail of destruction behind.
Hedayatullah Hamdard, provincial director of Natural Disaster Management in Baghlan, told AFP news agency that the death toll had risen to 62, mainly women and children.
"The number will probably increase, as we are still searching for missing people," Hamdard said.
Afghanistan is one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change, experts say. A relatively dry winter has made it harder for the soil to absorb rainfall, contributing to the severity of the flooding.
Torrential rain and flooding kill people every year in Afghanistan, where poorly built houses in isolated rural areas are particularly vulnerable.
The country has been hit by unusually heavy rainfall over the last few weeks, with floods killing more than 100 people since mid-April. The main road connecting Kabul to northern Afghanistan is currently closed.
The Afghan authorities and humanitarian organisations are working to provide aid to those affected by the flooding.