International

Flash Floods Due To Unusually Heavy Seasonal Rains Kill At Least 50 People In Western Afghanistan

Dozens others remain missing, said Abdul Wahid Hamas, spokesman for Ghor's provincial governor.

AP
Flash floods from heavy seasonal rains in the province of Ghor in western Afghanistan Photo: AP
info_icon

Flash floods from heavy seasonal rains in the province of Ghor in western Afghanistan have killed at least 50 people, a Taliban official said on Saturday, adding the death toll was based on preliminary reports and might rise.

Dozens others remain missing, said Abdul Wahid Hamas, spokesman for Ghor's provincial governor.

He also said the province suffered significant financial losses after thousands of homes and properties were damaged and hundreds of hectares of agricultural land destroyed following Friday's floods, including the capital city Feroz Koh.

Last week, the UN food agency said the unusually heavy seasonal rains in Afghanistan have killed more than 300 people and destroyed thousands of houses, mostly in the northern province of Baghlan, which bore the brunt of floods on May 10th.

Survivors have been left with no home, no land, and no source of livelihood, the World Food Organisation said. Most of Baghlan is “inaccessible by trucks,” said WFP, adding that it is resorting to every alternative it can think of to deliver food to the survivors

The latest disaster came on the heels of devastating floods that killed at least 70 people in April. The waters also destroyed about 2,000 homes, three mosques and four schools in western Farah and Herat, and southern Zabul and Kandahar provinces.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mizoram Class 12 Results: Date, Time, Direct Link, And Other Details Inside
  2. Reporter's Guarantee | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress, Amethi and Priyanka Gandhi
  3. Bihar: Man And His 14-Year-Old 'Wife' Allegedly Die By Suicide In Custody; Mob Sets Police Station On Fire
  4. Bengaluru-Bound Private Carrier Makes 'Emergency Landing' In TN's Tiruchirappalli
  5. Why NHRC-India’s Accreditation Has Been Deferred By UN-Backed Body For 2 Years In A Row
Entertainment News
  1. Cannes 2024: Alejandra Silva, Richard Gere, Uma Thurman Make ‘Oh, Canada’ Premiere A Star-Studded Evening – View Pics
  2. Cannes 2024: Emma Stone Leads The Pack At ‘Kinds Of Kindness’ Red Carpet For Grand Premiere – View Pics
  3. Farah Khan Reveals Her Children Are Huge Fans Of 'Chhota Bheem'
  4. Cotton T-shirts, Shorts, Sneakers Are Pooja Hegde's Summer Choices
  5. Puneet Issar Took Help Of His Son For Shooting Virtually From Seattle For 'Vanshaj'
Sports News
  1. Scottie Scheffler Arrested Ahead Of Second Round At PGA Championship
  2. NBA Playoffs: Mike Conley's Return Completes Timberwolves As They Force Nuggets Decider
  3. Sports News Live Updates Today: Build Up To RCB Vs CSK in IPL 2024, Satwik-Chirag Pair Enters Thailand Open Final
  4. Arne Slot Confirms He Is Taking Charge At Liverpool
  5. Brighton Vs Man United: Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head, Key Players, Pre-Match Comments
World News
  1. Russian Forces Capture Civilians From Ukraine's Vovchansk, Use Them As ' Human Shields': Reports
  2. Chris Hemsworth Shares How Working With Wife Elsa Pataky Feels Like A 'Date Night'
  3. Behind Aurorae Lighting Up Skies Across The Globe, A Warning For More Solar Storms?
  4. Singapore Faces New COVID-19 Wave, Over 25,000 Cases In A Week
  5. Northern Lights Might Put On Another Show Soon. But When?
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup