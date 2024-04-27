Lok Sabha Polls: Sunita Kejriwal Holds Roadshow In Support Of AAP's East Delhi Candidate

With Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal behind bars in a money laundering case, his wife Sunita Kejriwal on Saturday held her first-ever Lok Sabha poll roadshow in support of the AAP's East Delhi candidate.
Standing through the sunroof of a vehicle, Sunita Kejriwal was seen greeting the voters with folded hands and waving at them in the Kondli area of East Delhi constituency.
Yesterday, the AAP leaders announced that in Kejriwal's absence, his wife would spearhead the AAP's poll campaign and hold roadshow.
Sunita Kejriwal will also campaign for AAP candidates in South Delhi and New Delhi constituencies as well as in Gujarat, Haryana and Punjab, the party leaders said.
About Sunita Kejriwal
Sunita, a retired IRS officer, is slowly entering politics and is expected to take a bigger role in the party. Since the chief minister's arrest on March 21, Sunita Kejriwal has been acting as a channel of communication between her husband and the AAP and its MLAs.
She has so far held three digital media briefings mainly focused on communicating the chief minister's messages to the people and Delhi cabinet ministers.
However, in March and earlier this month, she addressed rallies of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) parties in Delhi and Jharkhand.
What did AAP say?
Addressing a press conference here, Delhi minister Atishi said Sunita will seek votes and blessings for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the absence of her husband who is in judicial custody.
"In protest against the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal will campaign to seek blessings for him and to seek votes for AAP candidates. She will seek blessings for him from the people of Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat and Haryana," Atishi said.
"She will hold a roadshow in East Delhi tomorrow and will seek blessings from the people of East Delhi for Arvind Kejriwal. On April 28, she will hold a roadshow in the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency,” Atishi added.
AAP Contesting from Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana
The AAP, which is contesting the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the Congress in Delhi, has fielded its candidates in East Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi and New Delhi seats.
In Gujarat, the party is contesting from two seats -- Bharuch and Bhavnagar -- while in Haryana, the party is in the fray from Kurukshetra. In Punjab, it is not in any alliance with the Congress and is contesting all 13 seats.