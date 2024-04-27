Arvind Kejriwal ED Custody: Delhi CM 'Completely Healthy', AIIMS Medical Board Asks Him To Continue Insulin Dose | Details

Amid much confusion over his health while being in jail, a five-member medical board set up on the direction of a Delhi court on Saturday confirmed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's health was 'completely okay.'
Furthermore, as part of his regular medication, Kejriwal has been asked to continue taking two units of insulin in prison. No changes have been incorporated into the list of prescribed medicines as well.
"The board asked Arvind Kejriwal to continue the same medicines that he was already taking. Kejriwal was asked to continue the dose of two units of insulin in jail", officials said.
Following orders of a Delhi court, a team of five doctors of AIIMS reviewed Kejriwal's health through a video conference on Saturday. The conference, which was also attended by two doctors of Tihar jail, lasted for about half an hour, the source said.
The 'insulin' issue
Arvind Kejriwal, who was taken into custody on March 21 by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy and was later transferred to Tihar Jail on April 1, was given the first insulin dosage after his sugar level spiked to 320 earlier this week.
The court said yes to home-cooked food for Kejriwal but said it must strictly adhere to the diet chart given by Kejriwal's doctor. The court order came after the ED alleged that Kejriwal was deliberately eating mangoes, aloo puri, sweets to raise his blood sugar levels to create grounds for medical bail while the AAP had alleged a conspiracy to kill him in prison by denying him insulin and other medicines for diabetes.
Last week, the Delhi court had rejected Kejriwal's plea seeking daily consultations with his doctor through video conferencing. Instead, the court directed Tihar jail authorities to constitute a medical board comprising doctors from AIIMS to decide whether the AAP supremo, a Type 2 diabetic, required insulin or not.