Politics at Home: Bihar Elections Ignite Old Family Passions in Brussels

For the last few years, my parents have been spending considerable time with me. Only recently did I realise that my mother is a keen political observer. She is also fiercely independent and her world views are diametrically opposite to my father’s. Growing up, I had not noticed this side of my mother at all. When I asked about her newfound love for politics, she laughed and said, “I grew up more politically aware than any one of you, including your father.” She told me about my maternal grandfather who was a farmer and also a political worker. However, unlike his father and brother, he was not associated with the dominant political party of the day. In her large extended family, her father was the only exception. In her village in Bihar, there were only five families like hers who were on the opposite side of the political spectrum. Even when she was badly outnumbered in her extended family and village, she teamed up with her sisters and sloganeered for her father’s party of choice. The reason we did not hear her talk much about politics during our childhood was because there wasn’t any space for her to do so. My father was mostly out for work and the women of our mohallah never discussed politics. They left it to the men and just followed their directions on the day of voting.