Politics at Home: Bihar Elections Ignite Old Family Passions in Brussels

Politics may feel distant to some, but for a family in Brussels, it is an inheritance woven through generations. From a grandfather who dreamed of contesting assembly elections to a father and brother who unexpectedly found themselves on campaign trails, electoral fervour has shaped their stories

A
Ashutosh Salil
Updated on:
Updated on:
Politics at Home: Bihar Elections Ignite Old Family Passions in Brussels
Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A Bihar family’s multigenerational connection to elections reflects a legacy of political passion, from student contests to assembly ambitions.

  • Despite moving to Brussels, the parents remain deeply engaged in Indian politics, often debating opposing viewpoints at home.

  •  The story highlights how political identity and democratic participation continue to shape family bonds across time and distance.

Politics and Us

My parents are visiting me in Brussels. They are always watching the election news on TV as it unfolds in Bihar where we come from. At night, when I remind my mother to put her phone away, she pleads for an hour of catching up on all election news and analysis of the day on YouTube. This is also because there is a story of unfinished political business or aspiration. Long ago, my grandfather had jumped into the electoral fray as an independent. He lost but the zeal was passed down as an inheritance and my father contested the college elections. Perhaps he would have taken it further, but he got married and had a family to take care of.

Unlike my reticent mother, my father is loquacious. In a small town, men like my father bonded over conversations. Mostly political ones. My father would often host them over endless cups of  tea. The men were loud and argumentative. My father probably the loudest and never the one to concede. My mother preferred the quietness of her routine to these noisy intrusions. Here in Brussels, my father very often concedes to my fiery mother. I suspect he does so half-heartedly. To buy peace.

The men in my family since my grandfather have had a brush—mostly accidental—with elections. My father lost the only election he ever fought. It was for the college president in Munger in Bihar. He was a student of political science at the time. He started as the strategist for the campaign but in the middle of the campaign, their candidate defected to the other side. They found a replacement only to be told 2-3 days before the election that the replacement would be disqualified. Left with no choice, he put up a spirited campaign himself and lost by 12 votes. While he was interested in politics, he never envisaged a career in the field. He was recently married and my brother was born soon after. With a family to feed, my father completely retreated from the world of politics and focused on his work. However, he never lost his intellectual interest in politics.

Related Content
Related Content

Several years later in 1998, my elder brother won the election to the students’ union of Hindu College in Delhi with the highest-ever margin in the college’s history. Like my father, his entry was accidental, too. However, unlike my father whose campaign was driven by consideration of caste, my brother was driven by a fire to end elitism and also the genuine desire to unite the warring students’ groups in the college hostel. He says the flame of politics was extinguished as quickly as it started. As for me, I couldn’t go beyond being a very apolitical elected class representative in my college. My only motivation being validation of my popularity in a small class of 70 students.

My paternal grandfather was the one seriously interested in electoral politics. Politics as a career. He was the only son of a reasonably well-to-do farmer, and well-educated with excellent connections to the political world. He had once refused a government job. He came very close to getting the ticket in the 1957 election to the Bihar legislative assembly and was one of the three shortlisted candidates from his home constituency. Somehow, he missed the bus.

Waiting for Change: A Mahagathbandhan election rally in Dharhara village in Bihar - | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee
Bihar Election 2025: Nitish vs Tejashwi As Voters Demand Jobs Over Schemes

BY Mohammad Ali

At the fag end of his career, he contested as an independent in the assembly election. Everyone, including him, probably knew he did not stand a chance. He had no resources and no mass support; not even his own children’s backing. He would go campaigning with my youngest maternal uncle on a Bullet and distribute leaflets in the villages. Maybe it was just a lifelong dream that he did not want to leave unfulfilled.

For the last few years, my parents have been spending  considerable time with me.  Only recently did I realise that my mother is a keen political observer. She is also fiercely independent and her world views are diametrically opposite to my father’s. Growing up, I had not noticed this side of my mother at all. When I asked about her newfound love for politics, she laughed and said, “I grew up more politically aware than any one of you, including your father.” She told me about my maternal grandfather who was a farmer and also a political worker. However, unlike his father and brother, he was not associated with the dominant political party of the day. In her large extended family, her father was the only exception. In her village in Bihar, there were only five families like hers who were on the opposite side of the political spectrum. Even when she was badly outnumbered in her extended family and village, she teamed up with her sisters and sloganeered for her father’s party of choice. The reason we did not hear her talk much about politics during  our childhood was because there wasn’t  any space for her to do so. My father was mostly out for work and the women of our mohallah never discussed politics. They left it to the men and just followed their directions on the day of voting

My parents have never been associated with any political party. However, they are active participants in the political process. They believe in politics and its transformative power. They also carry the noisy spirit of the Indian republic and democracy wherever they go. The streets of Brussels may be calm and deserted but my home is currently a battlefield. My parents will be at war till the election in Bihar gets over.

Ashutosh Salil is an IAS officer of the Maharashtra cadre

MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
Outlook Magazine Cover
MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
Outlook Magazine Cover
Illustration: Vikas Thakur
I Am Bihar: Excerpt From Srikant's Play Main Bihar Hoon
Photos: Sandipan Chatterjee, Ranjan Rahi : Dons and the Next Gen: (From Left) Shivani Shukla, RJD candidate from Vaishali; Osama Shahab, RJD candidate from Siwan; Anant Singh from Mokama
Where Angels Fear To Tread: Why Justice Is An Elusive Concept In Bihar
| Photo: PTI : RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav holds a roadshow in Danapur for party candidate Ritlal Yadav. The first phase of voting in the Bihar Elections is scheduled for November 6
The Robin Hoods Of Bihar: How People Perceive Bahubalis
| Source: Facebook : JD(U)s Randhir Singh contesting from Manjhi
Bahubalis And Social Rebels: How Jungle Raj Was The Most Important Feature Of Bihar's Political Landscape
| Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee : Osama Shahab from RJD, contensting from Siwan district's Raghunathpur is the son of late gangster turned MP Mohammad Shabuddin
The Strongmen's Children: How Legacies Of The Past Haunt Candidates In Bihar Elections

This story appeared in print as 'Election Diary' in Outlook’s November 21 issue Solitude Of Power, in which we trace Bihar’s enduring political grammar, where caste equations remain constant, alliances shift like sand, and one man’s survival instinct continues to shape the state’s destiny.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Marching Towards Century

  2. IPL 2026 Auction To Be Held In Abu Dhabi Around December 15 - Report

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs SA Clash

  4. Ashes 2025: Ben Stokes Expected To Be Fully Fit For Series Against Australia

  5. Amol Muzumdar On India's Women's World Cup Title: Head Coach 'Couldn't Have Asked For Better' Team

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

  2. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Straight Sets To Kick Off Title Defence

  3. ATP Finals: Mental Consistency Key For Jannik Sinner In Felix Auger-Aliassime Victory

  4. 2025 WTA Finals: Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka In Riyadh To Win Title

  5. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Red Fort Blast: 13 Killed, Several Injured; Station Shut As Probe Underway

  3. 17 Mosque Caretakers In Ballia Booked For Violating Loudspeaker Rules

  4. Bomb Threats At Actor Ajith Kumar And Actress Ramya Krishnan’s Chennai Homes Turn Out To Be Hoax

  5. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Aid for Red Fort Blast Victims

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. West Africa: Five Indian Nationals Abducted In Mali

  3. UN Reports Largest Rohingya Influx Into Bangladesh Since 2017 Amid Escalating Crisis In Myanmar

  4. South Africa Condemns US Boycott Of G20 Summit As 'Imperialist Interference'

  5. Mental Health Conditions Rising Sharply Across The US, Impacting Millions Of Workers

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Threatens BBC With $1 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited January 6 Speech

  2. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

  3. Makkal Needhi Maiam Seeks Common Election Symbol For 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

  4. 'Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Be Treated At Home', Says Doctor

  5. The Art Of Being Alive: Booker-Winner David Szalay’s Notes On Mortality And Masculinity

  6. Govinda Rushed To Hospital After Falling Unconscious At Home

  7. UN Chief Calls For Full Probe After Delhi Red Fort Car Blast; Offers Condolences

  8. Over 40 Samples, Including Explosives and Cartridges, Collected from Red Fort Blast Site