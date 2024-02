Beloved Books And Driftwood Art: Of Wills And Wishes

I have come to understand that a will also needs an executor; like a project that needs to be executed. I am guessing, the executor is, in all likelihood, one’s confidant who one can trust to faithfully execute the will. All my confidants, including my brother, are either older than me or of the same age as me. There is no guarantee that they will be around when I am gone. I have a few younger friends, too; younger than me by five-six years. They could probably step in. Or, my friends’ kids will probably make for good executors. I will rope them in and leave some of my savings for them. This may incentivise them to be diligent in finding a home for my books and art pieces.