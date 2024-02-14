Beloved Books And Driftwood Art: Of Wills And Wishes

I wonder what will become of my beloved books after me. The thought of them being neglected or thrown away gives me the jitters; more than the fear of death itself. I have a few good friends. Maybe I can will them away to their kids if they are nice to me. But not many kids these days read books. And there is no guarantee they will be nice to me. They will probably curse me for leaving just some old books for them and not some money. Maybe I should check with my school or the college. They may show some interest, if not the same amount of love I have for my books.