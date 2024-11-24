Sharda Sinha: The Voice Of Bihar

However, the urge to meet her never waned. Many times, I felt like flying to Patna just to chat with her in Maithili, even without knowing her. With her, it felt as if I had always known her. Later, I got in touch with her son Anshuman and spoke with him a few times. It was during one of these conversations, in 2017 or 2018, that I happened to speak with Sinha on the phone. I was then posted in Chandrapur, Maharashtra. We spoke for 10 minutes or so in Maithili and ended the conversation hoping to meet in person soon.