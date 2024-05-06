Odisha: Modi's 'June 4 Expiry Jibe At BJD', Patnaik Hits Back Saying 'BJP Is Daydreaming'

A war of words has erupted between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik after the former took a “June 4 expiry” jibe at BJD. Earlier, on Monday during a rally in Behrampur Modi said “loot by the Congress and then BJD for over seven decades after Independence kept resources-rich Odisha poor”.
"June 4 is the BJD government's expiry date. The BJP the sun of new opportunities for Odisha," he was quoted as saying.
Modi arrived in Odisha as part of BJP’s campaign for the upcoming assembly polls and Lok Sabha elections that will be held together in the state.
"Odisha has water, fertile land, minerals, a long coastline, history, culture, God has given so much. But why are the people of Odisha poor? The answer to this is loot, first by Congress leaders and then by BJD leaders. Even small leaders of BJD have big bungalows," Modi was quoted as saying.
He also took a jibe at Patnaik saying, why labourers from his constituency Hinjili migrate to other states. "Why are doctors' posts vacant in most hospitals here? Why do most children drop out of schools?" he was quoted as saying.
PM also said he never shied of providing budget to Odisha for development work.
"When Sonia Gandhi's remote control government was in power at the Centre for 10 years and Manmohan Singh was Prime Minister, Odisha got Rs 1 lakh crore in 10 years. Modi has given Rs 3.5 lakh crore in 10 years. But only money does not ensure work," he was quoted as saying.
"The Centre provides an assistance of ₹ 6,000 to every pregnant women. You will be surprised that the Odisha government has suspended this important scheme," he said.
"The Centre sent Rs 10,000 crore rupees for Jal Jeevan Mission. The government here could not even spend that money. Modi sends money to build roads in rural areas, but the roads here are in a bad shape. Modi sends money for free rice, the BJD government sticks its own photograph on the packets," he said.
Reacting to Modi’s jibe, BJD leader VK Pandian shared a video in which he is seen asking the Chief Minister about the BJP's claims that it will form the government in Odisha.
"The BJP is daydreaming," BJD chief Patnaik replies back.