NDA Oath Taking Ceremony: Here Are Dignitaries On Guest List For Mega Event

The oath-taking ceremony of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is scheduled to take place on Sunday evening. The event is scheduled to take place 7:15pm, when Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi alongside his new Council of Ministers will take oath.
The event will be attended by over 8,000 dignitaries, including foreign dignitaries. Besides, Asia’s first Loco pilot has also been invited to the grand ceremony.
The stringent security arrangements have been put in place for the event in the national capital. The multi-layered security arrangements have been made for the event. NSG commandos, drones, and snipers have also been deployed for the event at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Here are the dignitaries expected for the mega-ceremony:
Sri Lanka President Wickremesinghe:
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu:
Maldivian President Muizzu has reportedly said he would be honoured to attend PM-designate Modi’s swearing-in ceremony. Muizzu will be on his first visit to India following his takeover as President of the island nation.
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina will also attend PM-designate Modi’s swearing-in ceremony. In a post on X, Press Minister of the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, Shaban Mahmood, revealed that Prime Minister Hasina’s visit is in response to an invitation extended by PM-designate Modi.
Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’
Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ will undertake a three-day visit to India from Sunday during which he is scheduled to attend the swearing-in ceremony of PM-designate Modi.
Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay:
Bhutan PM Tobgay called up PM-designate Modi and congratulated him on the victory of the NDA.
Mauritius and Seychelles:
Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and Seychelles Vice-President Ahmed Afif.
Besides, Asia’s first woman loco pilot Surekha Yadav will also attend the oath-taking ceremony of PM-designate Modi.
Yadav garnered headlines for piloting the Vande Bharat train from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Solapur. She is among ten loco pilots invited for the ceremony slated to be held on Sunday.
Also religious leaders, radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat’ participants and Padma awardees will also be attending the mega event.