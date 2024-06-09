Elections

NDA Oath Taking Ceremony: Here Are Dignitaries On Guest List For Mega Event

The event will be attended by over 8,000 dignitaries, including foreign dignitaries.

PTI
NDA leaders during a meet | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The oath-taking ceremony of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is scheduled to take place on Sunday evening. The event is scheduled to take place 7:15pm, when Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi alongside his new Council of Ministers will take oath.

The event will be attended by over 8,000 dignitaries, including foreign dignitaries. Besides, Asia’s first Loco pilot has also been invited to the grand ceremony.

ALSO READ | PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Modi 3.0 Cabinet To Be Announced Soon; Kharge To Attend Swearing-In

The stringent security arrangements have been put in place for the event in the national capital. The multi-layered security arrangements have been made for the event. NSG commandos, drones, and snipers have also been deployed for the event at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Narendra Modi Oath Ceremony Today: Gadkari, Scindia, Shah Likely To Be Part Of Modi 3.0 Cabinet | Full List - PTI/AP
Narendra Modi Oath Ceremony Today: Gadkari, Scindia, Shah Likely To Be Part Of Modi 3.0 Cabinet | Full List

BY Outlook Web Desk

Here are the dignitaries expected for the mega-ceremony:

Sri Lanka President Wickremesinghe:

Sri Lanka’s Wickremesinghe earlier congratulated PM-designate Narendra Modi. He extended his warmest felicitations to the BJP-led NDA on its “victory demonstrating the confidence of the Indian people in the progress and prosperity under the leadership of Modi.”

ALSO READ | Narendra Modi Oath Ceremony Today: Gadkari, Scindia, Shah Likely To Be Part Of Modi 3.0 Cabinet | Full List

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu:

Maldivian President Muizzu has reportedly said he would be honoured to attend PM-designate Modi’s swearing-in ceremony. Muizzu will be on his first visit to India following his takeover as President of the island nation.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina will also attend PM-designate Modi’s swearing-in ceremony. In a post on X, Press Minister of the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, Shaban Mahmood, revealed that Prime Minister Hasina’s visit is in response to an invitation extended by PM-designate Modi.

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’

Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ will undertake a three-day visit to India from Sunday during which he is scheduled to attend the swearing-in ceremony of PM-designate Modi.

Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay:

Bhutan PM Tobgay called up PM-designate Modi and congratulated him on the victory of the NDA.

Mauritius and Seychelles:

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and Seychelles Vice-President Ahmed Afif.

Besides, Asia’s first woman loco pilot Surekha Yadav will also attend the oath-taking ceremony of PM-designate Modi.

Yadav garnered headlines for piloting the Vande Bharat train from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Solapur. She is among ten loco pilots invited for the ceremony slated to be held on Sunday.

Also religious leaders, radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat’ participants and Padma awardees will also be attending the mega event.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Modi 3.0 Cabinet To Be Announced Soon; Kharge To Attend Swearing-In
  2. PM Modi Has Given Me An Opportunity: JD(S) Leader Kumaraswamy
  3. Book Review: A Yatra Of Unity And Discovery
  4. Maharashtra: Six Held For Abetting Woman's Suicide In Latur
  5. NEET UG Result Controversy: Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi Over 'Irregularities' in NEET Result Ahead Of Oath Taking
Entertainment News
  1. Venkat Prabhu Sends Best Wishes To His Brother Premgi Amaren As He Gets Married To Indhu; See Pics
  2. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Loses His Honorary Degree Awarded By Howard University Following Abuse Allegations
  3. Sonam Kapoor Gets First Edition Of Rabindranath Tagore's ‘Gitanjali' From Hubby As Birthday Gift
  4. Penn Badgley Exclaims ‘I Am In A Music Video’ As He Thanks Ariana Grande For ‘The Boy Is Mine’ Role
  5. Inside Pics: Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday, Orry And Others Have A Blast At Tania Shroff's Birthday Party
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Men, Women Face Great Britain In FIH Pro League, French Open Final Unfolds
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: Pulling Out Of IPL Was 'Best Thing' For WC Preps, Says Adam Zampa
  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies Humble Uganda By 144 Runs In Guyana - In Pics
  4. India's Sanjivani Jadhav Bags Gold In 10,000m Event In Portland Track Festival
  5. Netherlands Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: David Miller Guides Proteas To Tricky Win - In Pics
World News
  1. Age is Just a Number. See How Joan Payden Built A $700 Million Fortune At 92
  2. EU Elections 2024: Super Sunday For Europe As 21 Nations Vote On Last Day Of Polls
  3. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Loses His Honorary Degree Awarded By Howard University Following Abuse Allegations
  4. Seoul To Restart Anti-Pyongyang Loudspeaker Broadcasts In Retaliation Against Trash Balloons
  5. Pak Confirms 5th Polio Case Of Year 17 Days After Victim's Death
Latest Stories
  1. PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Modi 3.0 Cabinet To Be Announced Soon; Kharge To Attend Swearing-In
  2. West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup: Windies Trample Hapless UGA By 144-Run Margin
  3. Pakistan: 2 Men From Ahmadi Community Killed In Punjab Province
  4. Modi’s Third Term Begins Today: The Challenges And The Questions
  5. India Vs Pakistan At The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: 5 Must-Watch Sports Films To Amp Up The Excitement Before The Massive Showdown
  6. JEE Advanced Result 2024 Out | Check Here For Result, Cut-Off & Toppers' List
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Men, Women Face Great Britain In FIH Pro League, French Open Final Unfolds
  8. West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: Five-Star Hosein Guides Windies To Humongous 144-Run Win