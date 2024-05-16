Mamata Banerjee Says 'TMC Is And Will Be Part Of Opposition-bloc INDIA'

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said his party “is and will be part” of Opposition-bloc INDIA.
Banerjee’s announcement comes day after after announcing that she would extend outside support to the opposition-bloc INDIA after it comes to power.
During an election rally at Tamluk, Banerjee as per news agency PTI, said the TMC is not in alliance with the CPI(M) and the Congress in West Bengal.
“At all India level, some people have misunderstood my statement yesterday. I am very much part of the INDIA alliance. The INDIA alliance was my brainchild. We are together at the national level and will continue to be together,” she was quoted as saying.
She also alleged West Bengal units of both CPI(M) and Congress, who are part of the INDIA alliance, have joined hands and helped the BJP in the state.
"Do not count on the CPI(M) and the Congress in Bengal. They are not with us, they are with the BJP here. I am talking about that (INDIA bloc) in Delhi," she said, as per the report.
Earlier, Banerjee had said her party will extend support to the opposition INDIA bloc from outside to form the government at the Centre.
"The entire country has understood that the BJP is a party full of thieves. We (TMC) will support the INDIA bloc from outside to form a government at the Centre. We will extend our support so that in Bengal, our mothers and sisters never face a problem... and those who work in the 100 days' job scheme, also do not face problems," Banerjee had said.