Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: BJP Finds Manmohan Singh's Remark On PM Modi 'Laughable'; Poll Campaigning Over For 7th And Final Phase

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: 'Everyone Has The Right To Dream', Scindia Mocks Kharge
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday mocked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's statement on change of guard in the country after Lok Sabha poll results are declared on June 4 by claiming that everyone had the right to see dreams.
"Every person and every party has the full right to see dreams. People have given their mandate. 140 crore people of the country have expressed their unwavering faith in the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Scindia told reporters.
Scindia's remark came on the backdrop of Kharge's confidence that people will give a mandate to an alternative government on June 4 and said the INDIA bloc will form an inclusive and nationalistic government by securing a clear majority.
Lok Saba Elections 2024 LIVE: LS polls: Congress Placed New Vision For Country, Says Rahul Gandhi
The Congress controlled the narrative during the Lok Sabha polls and placed a new vision for the country before the people, former party chief Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday, exuding confidence that the INDIA bloc will form the next government.
In his message to the people and Congress workers at the end of the campaign for the Lok Sabha polls, Gandhi said, "We were successful in fighting the elections on real issues related to the people and despite the repeated attempts of the Prime Minister to mislead, we raised the voice of farmers, workers, youth, women and the deprived."
(PTI Inputs)
BJP Finds Ex-PM Manmohan Singh's Remark On PM Modi 'Laughable'
The BJP on Thursday termed Manmohan Singh's remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi "laughable" and said that despite having quit active politics, the former PM has not given up his habit of misleading the people of the country.
In a letter to voters of Punjab ahead of the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha polls on June 1, Manmohan Singh accused Modi of lowering the dignity of public discourse and the gravity of the office of the prime minister by giving "hateful speeches" during the election campaign.
Hitting back, BJP national spokesperson R P Singh said in a post on X, "The nonsense that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has stated suddenly in his letter on the last day of the Lok Sabha election campaign is not only laughable but it also does not suit the person who held the post of country's prime minister."
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Points
The seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections will take place on June 1 with 57 constituencies across eight States/Union Territories in the fray.
Polling will take place at Bihar, Himachal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Punjab, and Chandigarh.
The States of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab will see voting for all of their 4 and 13 constituencies respectively in this phase. The Union Territory of Chandigarh will also be voting in this phase.