Elections

Lok Sabha Elections: 10 Of 37 Candidates Contesting In 1st Phase in Bengal Are Crorepatis

The West Bengal Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), which scrutinised the affidavits, on Monday, said three independents, two each from the BJP and Trinamool Congress and one candidate each from the CPI(M), Congress, and the RSP are crorepatis.

Advertisement

Getty%20Images
Elections to the Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar Lok Sabha constituencies will be held in the first phase on April 19. Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

Ten out of the 37 candidates contesting from the three Lok Sabha seats of Jalpaiguri (SC), Cooch Behar (SC), and Alipurduar (ST) in West Bengal are crorepatis, an analysis of their affidavits said.

Elections to the Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar Lok Sabha constituencies will be held in the first phase on April 19.

The West Bengal Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), which scrutinised the affidavits, on Monday, said three independents, two each from the BJP and Trinamool Congress and one candidate each from the CPI(M), Congress, and the RSP are crorepatis.

Follow Elections 2024 News LIVE Updates

Advertisement

CPI(M)'s Debraj Barman, contesting from the Jalpaiguri (SC) Lok Sabha seat, has assets worth Rs 3,89,89,468, the highest among the lot. SUCI's Chandan Oraon, contesting from Alipurduar (ST), is the poorest with assets totalling Rs 12,117.

The study found that five candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves, out of which four have serious offences registered against them, it said.

Analysis of the education details of the candidates revealed that 16 of them have qualifications between class 8 and 12, while 20 are graduates or have higher education degrees. One candidate has declared himself to be illiterate.

In all, 21 candidates have declared their age to be between 25 and 50 years, while 15 nominees are between 51 and 70 years old. One candidate is 71 years old.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: 100 More Companies Of CAPF For Bengal, Directs EC; PM Modi's Roadshow In Chennai Today
  2. USA Vs Canada 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch In India Online And On TV
  3. Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: India Preps For Festivities, Cities Light Up
  5. Swara Bhasker Birthday Special: 5 Films Of The Actress That Should Be On Your Watch List
  6. Sports World LIVE: Man City Take On Real Madrid In UEFA Champions League QFs
  7. When Is The Next Solar Eclipse? Mark Your Calendars For The Celestial Spectacle Now!
  8. Apoorva Arora: Rohit Sharma Is A Big Influence In My Life, He Is A Great Leader, There Is A Lot To Learn From Him