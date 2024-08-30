Elections

J&K Assembly Polls: BJP Veteran Chander Mohan Sharma Resigns Citing 'Unfair Distribution Of Mandates'

The BJP is facing internal unrest over ticket distribution, with protests from party leaders and workers across several districts in the Jammu region.

former BJP leader Chander Mohan Sharma
former BJP leader Chander Mohan Sharma Photo: X/@cmsharma_bjp
info_icon

In a new challenge for the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir, senior leader Chander Mohan Sharma announced his resignation from the party on Friday and threatened to run as an Independent in the upcoming assembly elections.

In response, the party has sent top leaders, including Union ministers, to manage the situation and address the discontent.

What Did Senior BJP Leader Say?

Senior BJP leader Chander Mohan Sharma told reporters, "There is immense resentment and anger among leaders and workers of the party over the unfair distribution of mandates. They are holding protests to express their discontent. Saddened by this, I, one of the senior-most leaders of the BJP, along with others, have resigned from the party."

Advocate Sharma, who joined the BJP in the early 1970s, criticised the party leadership in J&K for improperly presenting the proposal for mandates to the party high command. He was also the convenor of the 'Tawi Andolan'

J&K BJP Chief Forced To Cut Short Speech Amid Protests Over Candidate Selection - X/Ravinder Raina
J&K BJP Chief Forced To Cut Short Speech Amid Protests Over Candidate Selection

BY PTI

"We hope the party leadership accepts my resignation. However, if they reconsider their decision on the mandate change in the Jammu East assembly segment, it is okay. Otherwise, I will accept the calls from workers who want me to contest independently from the Jammu East seat," he added.

"The people of the Jammu East segment fully support us, having worked closely with us during the Tawi Andolan movement," he added. "It is now time for the senior BJP leaders camping here to make a decision on this matter."

Sharma, a long-time BJP member who has faced imprisonment for his activism, expressed frustration at being overlooked despite his senior role in the party.

Many BJP leaders from Jammu North, Jammu East, Paddar, Reasi, and Akhnoor have protested against the party over ticket distribution.

To address the unrest, senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers G.K. Reddy and Jitendra Singh, along with national general secretary Tarun Chugh, are currently in Jammu working to manage the situation.

This is the first assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

2024 J&K Elections: An Indian paramilitary soldier guard inside a alley during the door-to-door election campaigning by BJP candidate - | Photo: AP/Mukhtar Khan
J&K Elections: Union Territory Gears Up For First Assembly Polls Since 2014

BY Photo Webdesk

This will be the first assembly polls in 10 years which will be held in three phases with the first phase of polling on September 18, followed by September 25 and October 1.

The counting of votes will be done on October 4.

