National

J&K Elections: Union Territory Gears Up For First Assembly Polls Since 2014

Jammu and Kashmir is gearing up for Assembly elections, taking place first time since 2014, with door-to-door campaigns of top political parties, candidate lists being released and manifestos coming out. Elections to the 90-seat assembly of the Union Territory will take place in three phases - September 18, September 25 and October 1 - while the counting of votes will take place on October 4.