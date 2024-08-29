National

J&K Elections: Union Territory Gears Up For First Assembly Polls Since 2014

Jammu and Kashmir is gearing up for Assembly elections, taking place first time since 2014, with door-to-door campaigns of top political parties, candidate lists being released and manifestos coming out. Elections to the 90-seat assembly of the Union Territory will take place in three phases - September 18, September 25 and October 1 - while the counting of votes will take place on October 4.

2024 J&K Elections: An Indian paramilitary soldier guard inside a alley during the door-to-door election campaigning by BJP candidate | Photo: AP/Mukhtar Khan

An Indian paramilitary soldier guard inside a alley during the door-to-door election campaigning by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir state assembly elections in Srinagar.

2024 J&K Elections: Congress leader Ghulam Ahmed Mir during a visit to Dooru constituen
2024 J&K Elections: Congress leader Ghulam Ahmed Mir during a visit to Dooru constituen | Photo: PTI

Congress leader Ghulam Ahmed Mir during a visit to Dooru constituency ahead of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Anantnag.

2024 J&K Elections: Ashok Bhat, left, BJP candidate talks to a voter, while campaigning door-to-door
2024 J&K Elections: Ashok Bhat, left, BJP candidate talks to a voter, while campaigning door-to-door | Photo: AP/Mukhtar Khan

Ashok Bhat, left, a candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) talks to a voter, while campaigning door-to-door ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir state assembly elections, in Srinagar.

2024 J&K Elections: J&K National Conference candidate from Pampore constituency Hasnain Masoodi at Awantipora
2024 J&K Elections: J&K National Conference candidate from Pampore constituency Hasnain Masoodi at Awantipora | Photo: PTI/S Irfan

J&K National Conference candidate from Pampore constituency Hasnain Masoodi after filing his nomination, at Awantipora in Pulwama district of South Kashmir.

2024 J&K Elections: Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) candidate from Dooru Assembly segment Hilal Ahmad Malik in Anantnag
2024 J&K Elections: Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) candidate from Dooru Assembly segment Hilal Ahmad Malik in Anantnag | Photo: PTI

Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) candidate from Dooru Assembly segment Hilal Ahmad Malik during filing of his nomination papers, in Anantnag district.

2024 J&K Elections: Jammu and Kashmir JD(U) President GM Shaheen releases election manifesto in Srinagar
2024 J&K Elections: Jammu and Kashmir JD(U) President GM Shaheen releases election manifesto in Srinagar | Photo: PTI

Jammu and Kashmir JD(U) President GM Shaheen with party leaders and candidates releases election manifesto ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, in Srinagar.

2024 J&K Elections: Union minister Jitendra Singh with BJP candidate Shakti Raj Parihar in Doda district
2024 J&K Elections: Union minister Jitendra Singh with BJP candidate Shakti Raj Parihar in Doda district | Photo: PTI

Union minister Jitendra Singh with BJP candidate Shakti Raj Parihar after he filed his nomination papers for Assembly polls, in Doda district of Jammu region.

2024 J&K Elections: BJP candidate from Nagrota constituency Devender Singh Rana in Jammu
2024 J&K Elections: BJP candidate from Nagrota constituency Devender Singh Rana in Jammu | Photo: PTI

BJP candidate from Nagrota constituency Devender Singh Rana being welcomed by party workers ahead of Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, in Jammu.

2024 J&K Elections: Iltija Mufti, daughter of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and candidate from Bijbehara constituency, after filing her nomination
2024 J&K Elections: Iltija Mufti, daughter of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and candidate from Bijbehara constituency, after filing her nomination | Photo: PTI/S Irfan

Iltija Mufti, daughter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti and party candidate from Bijbehara constituency, after filing her nomination for J&K Assembly elections, in Anantnag district.

2024 J&K Elections: BJP candidate from Bijbehara constituency Sofi Yousuf after filing his nomination in Anantnag district
2024 J&K Elections: BJP candidate from Bijbehara constituency Sofi Yousuf after filing his nomination in Anantnag district | Photo: PTI/S Irfan

BJP candidate from Bijbehara constituency Sofi Yousuf after filing his nomination for J&K Assembly elections, in Anantnag district.

