J&K Elections: Union Territory Gears Up For First Assembly Polls Since 2014

An Indian paramilitary soldier guard inside a alley during the door-to-door election campaigning by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir state assembly elections in Srinagar.
Congress leader Ghulam Ahmed Mir during a visit to Dooru constituency ahead of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Anantnag.
Ashok Bhat, left, a candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) talks to a voter, while campaigning door-to-door ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir state assembly elections, in Srinagar.
J&K National Conference candidate from Pampore constituency Hasnain Masoodi after filing his nomination, at Awantipora in Pulwama district of South Kashmir.
Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) candidate from Dooru Assembly segment Hilal Ahmad Malik during filing of his nomination papers, in Anantnag district.
Jammu and Kashmir JD(U) President GM Shaheen with party leaders and candidates releases election manifesto ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, in Srinagar.
Union minister Jitendra Singh with BJP candidate Shakti Raj Parihar after he filed his nomination papers for Assembly polls, in Doda district of Jammu region.
BJP candidate from Nagrota constituency Devender Singh Rana being welcomed by party workers ahead of Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, in Jammu.
Iltija Mufti, daughter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti and party candidate from Bijbehara constituency, after filing her nomination for J&K Assembly elections, in Anantnag district.
BJP candidate from Bijbehara constituency Sofi Yousuf after filing his nomination for J&K Assembly elections, in Anantnag district.