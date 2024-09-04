J&K Assembly Elections: Rahul Gandhi To Launch Cong's Poll Campaign With 2 Rallies Today

Ahead of the much-awaited assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir after 10 long years, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is all set to launch Congress' election campaign in the poll-bound state with two public rallies in Ramban and Anantnag districts today.
The officially announced polling dates for the three phases to elect 90 members of the assembly are- September 18, September 25, and October 1 respectively.
"Rahul ji will kickstart the party's campaign from tomorrow. He will address two public rallies in Ramban and Anantnag districts in support of Congress candidates on Wednesday," Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief Tariq Hamid Karra told PTI.
Alongside Rahul Gandhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are among the 40 star campaigners of the party in the upcoming three-phased Assembly polls.
JK elections: Congress-NC pre-poll alliance
Ahead of the assembly elections, Congress and the National Conference (NC) have settled for a pre-poll alliance in Jammu and Kashmir where the elections are held for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution in August 2019.
As per the final seat-sharing deal, National Conference will contest 51 seats and while Congress will contest 32 seats. The two parties will have friendly contests on five seats and they left one seat each for the CPI(M) and the Panthers Party.
JK election campaign: About the poll rallies
According to JK Pradesh Congress chief Tariq Hamid Karra, Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Jammu from Delhi today and then fly to the Gool area of Ramban district to address a rally in the afternoon.
Gandhi is slated to campaign for former Jammu and Kashmir unit chief of the party Vikar Rasool Wani, who is contesting from the Banihal assembly constituency.
Later, Gandhi is scheduled to fly to the Dooru area of Anantnag district, where he will address another rally in support of Congress General Secretary and former minister Ghulam Ahmed Mir, who is contesting the Dooru assembly segment following which Gandhi will return to Delhi in the evening from Srinagar.
Ghulam Ahmed Mir, Vikar Rasool Wani, and former Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Peerzada Mohammad Syed are contesting in the first phase of the elections.