Jammu And Kashmir Elections: BJP Releases 3rd List Of Candidates

In the third list, BJP has released 29 names of candidates for the Phase 2 and 3 of the Jammu and Kashmir elections 2024.

Jammu kashmir elections bjp list
File photo of a BJP bike rally in Ahmedabad Photo: PTI
A day after releasing, withdrawing and releasing again names of candidates for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released more names in the third list of candidates for the polls.

FULL LIST OF BJP CANDIDATES

Constituency - 1st and 2nd List Candidate Name - - 1st and 2nd List
Pampore Er. Syed Showkat Gayoor Andrabi
Rajpora Arshid Bhat
Shopian Javed Ahmad Qadri
Anantnag West Mohd Rafiq Wani
Anantnag Adv. Syed Wazahat
Srigufwara-Bijbehara Sofi Tousuf
Shangus-Anantnag East Veer Saraf
Inderwal Tariq Keen
Kishtwar Shagun Parihar
Padder-Nagseni Sunil Sharma
Bhadarwah Daleep Singh Parihar
Doda Gajay Singh Rana
Doda WEST Shakti Raj Parihar
Ramban Rakesh Thakur
Banihal Salim Bhat
Konkernag Choudhary Roshan Hussain Gujjar
Constituency - 3rd List Candidate Name - 3rd List
Habbakadal Ashok Bhat
Gulabgarh (ST) Mohammad Akram Chaudhary
Reasi Kuldeep Raj Dubey
Mata Vaishno Devi Baldev Raj Sharma
Kalakote-Sunderbani Thakur Randhir Singh
Budhai (ST) Chowdhury Zulfikar Ali
Thannamandi (ST) Mohd Iqbal Malik
Surankote (ST) Syed Mushtaq Ahmad Bukhari
Poonch Haveli Chowdhary Abdul Ghani
Mendhar (ST) Murtaza Khan
Udhampur West Pawan Gupta
Chenani Balwant Singh Mankotia
Ramnagar (SC) Sunil Bhardwaj
Bani Jeevan Lal
Bilawar Satish Sharma
Basohli Darshan Singh
Jasrota Rajiv Jasrotia
Hiranagar Adv Vijay Kumar Sharma
Ramnagar (SC) Devinder Kumar Maniyal
Samba Surjit Singh Slathia
Vijaypur Chandra Prakash Ganga
Suchetgarh (SC) Gharu Ram Bhagat
RS Pura-Jammu South Narinder Singh Raina
Jammu East Yudhvir Sethi
Nagrota Devinder Singh Rana
Jammu West Arvind Gupta
Jammu North Sham Lal Sharma
Akhnoor (SC) Mohan Lal Bhagat
Chhamb Rajeev Sharma

Devinder Singh Rana has been fielded from Nagrota.

The BJP on Monday issued two lists naming 16 candidates for the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, after retracting an initial list of 44 names following protests by some party cadre who alleged that "parachute candidates" were favoured over dedicated workers.

ALSO READ | Jammu & Kashmir Elections: BJP Withdraws First List Of 44 Candidates, Releases 16 Names Later

The original list, which included candidates for 36 segments in the Jammu region and eight in the Kashmir Valley, sparked significant dissatisfaction among party workers.

A group of disgruntled members protested at the BJP headquarters in Jammu.

ALSO READ | Jammu & Kashmir Elections 2024 Dates: Voting In 3 Phases On Sept 18, 25 And Oct 1, Results On Oct 4

While Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina attempted to downplay the discontent, the protests highlighted a growing rift within the party ranks.

Assembly elections will take place in Jammu and Kashmir in September of this year for the first time since 2014. The elections to 90-seat J&K assembly are taking place in three phases - September 18, September 25 and October 1 - while the counting of votes will take place on October 5.

