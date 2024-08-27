Jammu And Kashmir Elections: BJP Releases 3rd List Of Candidates

A day after releasing, withdrawing and releasing again names of candidates for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released more names in the third list of candidates for the polls.
In the third list, BJP has released 29 names of candidates for the Phase 2 and 3 of the Jammu and Kashmir elections 2024.
FULL LIST OF BJP CANDIDATES
|Constituency - 1st and 2nd List
|Candidate Name - - 1st and 2nd List
|Pampore
|Er. Syed Showkat Gayoor Andrabi
|Rajpora
|Arshid Bhat
|Shopian
|Javed Ahmad Qadri
|Anantnag West
|Mohd Rafiq Wani
|Anantnag
|Adv. Syed Wazahat
|Srigufwara-Bijbehara
|Sofi Tousuf
|Shangus-Anantnag East
|Veer Saraf
|Inderwal
|Tariq Keen
|Kishtwar
|Shagun Parihar
|Padder-Nagseni
|Sunil Sharma
|Bhadarwah
|Daleep Singh Parihar
|Doda
|Gajay Singh Rana
|Doda WEST
|Shakti Raj Parihar
|Ramban
|Rakesh Thakur
|Banihal
|Salim Bhat
|Konkernag
|Choudhary Roshan Hussain Gujjar
|Constituency - 3rd List
|Candidate Name - 3rd List
|Habbakadal
|Ashok Bhat
|Gulabgarh (ST)
|Mohammad Akram Chaudhary
|Reasi
|Kuldeep Raj Dubey
|Mata Vaishno Devi
|Baldev Raj Sharma
|Kalakote-Sunderbani
|Thakur Randhir Singh
|Budhai (ST)
|Chowdhury Zulfikar Ali
|Thannamandi (ST)
|Mohd Iqbal Malik
|Surankote (ST)
|Syed Mushtaq Ahmad Bukhari
|Poonch Haveli
|Chowdhary Abdul Ghani
|Mendhar (ST)
|Murtaza Khan
|Udhampur West
|Pawan Gupta
|Chenani
|Balwant Singh Mankotia
|Ramnagar (SC)
|Sunil Bhardwaj
|Bani
|Jeevan Lal
|Bilawar
|Satish Sharma
|Basohli
|Darshan Singh
|Jasrota
|Rajiv Jasrotia
|Hiranagar
|Adv Vijay Kumar Sharma
|Ramnagar (SC)
|Devinder Kumar Maniyal
|Samba
|Surjit Singh Slathia
|Vijaypur
|Chandra Prakash Ganga
|Suchetgarh (SC)
|Gharu Ram Bhagat
|RS Pura-Jammu South
|Narinder Singh Raina
|Jammu East
|Yudhvir Sethi
|Nagrota
|Devinder Singh Rana
|Jammu West
|Arvind Gupta
|Jammu North
|Sham Lal Sharma
|Akhnoor (SC)
|Mohan Lal Bhagat
|Chhamb
|Rajeev Sharma
Devinder Singh Rana has been fielded from Nagrota.
The BJP on Monday issued two lists naming 16 candidates for the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, after retracting an initial list of 44 names following protests by some party cadre who alleged that "parachute candidates" were favoured over dedicated workers.
ALSO READ | Jammu & Kashmir Elections: BJP Withdraws First List Of 44 Candidates, Releases 16 Names Later
The original list, which included candidates for 36 segments in the Jammu region and eight in the Kashmir Valley, sparked significant dissatisfaction among party workers.
A group of disgruntled members protested at the BJP headquarters in Jammu.
While Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina attempted to downplay the discontent, the protests highlighted a growing rift within the party ranks.
Assembly elections will take place in Jammu and Kashmir in September of this year for the first time since 2014. The elections to 90-seat J&K assembly are taking place in three phases - September 18, September 25 and October 1 - while the counting of votes will take place on October 5.