Elections

Jammu & Kashmir Elections: BJP Releases First List Of 44 Candidates, Fields Gajay Singh Rana From Doda

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released a list of 44 candidates for the upcoming Jammu & Kashmir assembly elections, fielding Arshid Bhat from Rajpora, Javed Ahmad Qadri from Shopian, and Mohd. Rafiq Wani from Anantnag West.

BJP jammu kashmir candidates
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released a list of 44 candidates for the upcoming Jammu & Kashmir assembly elections Photo: PTI/File
info_icon

Adv. Syed Wazahat will contest from Anantnag, Sushri Shagun Parihar from Kishtwar, and Gajay Singh Rana to contest from Doda, as per the list.

First List Of BJP Candidates For J&K Polls | All Names

Constituency Candidate Name
Pampore Er. Syed Showkat Gayoor Andrabi
Rajpora Arshid Bhat
Shopian Javed Ahmad Qadri
Anantnag West Mohd Rafiq Wani
Anantnag Adv. Syed Wazahat
Srigufwara-Bijbehara Sofi Tousuf
Shangus-Anantnag East Veer Saraf
Inderwal Tariq Keen
Kishtwar Shagun Parihar
Padder-Nagseni Sunil Sharma
Bhadarwah Daleep Singh Parihar
Doda Gajay Singh Rana
Doda WEST Shakti Raj Parihar
Ramban Rakesh Thakur
Banihal Salim Bhat
Habbakadal Ashok Bhat
Gulabgarh (ST) Mohammad Akram Chaudhary
Reasi Kuldeep Raj Dubey
Mata Vaishno Devi Rohit Dubey
Kalakote-Sunderbani Thakur Randhir Singh
Budhal (ST) Chowdhary Zulfikar Ali
Thannamandi (ST) Mohd Iqbal Malik
Surankote (ST) Syed Mushtaq Ahmad Bukhari
Poonch Haveli Chowdhary Abdul Ghani
Mendhar (ST) Murtaza Khan
Udhampur West Pawan Gupta
Chenani Balwant Singh Mankotia
Ramnagar (SC) Sunil Bhardwaj
Bani Jeevan Lal
Billawar Satish Sharma
Basohli Darshan Singh
Jasrota Rajiv Jasrotia
Hiranagar Vijay Kumar Sharma
Ramgarh (SC) Devinder Kumar Maniyal
Samba Surjit Singh Slathia
Vijaypur Chandra Prakash Ganga
Suchetgarh (SC) Gharu Ram Bhagat
RS Pura-Jammu South Dr Narinder Singh Raina
Jammu East Yudhvir Sethi
Nagrota Devinder Singh Rana
Jammu West Arvind Gupta
Jammu North Sham Lal Sharma
Akhnoor (SC) Mohan Lal Bhagat
Chhamb Rajeev Sharma

Assembly elections will take place in Jammu and Kashmir in September of this year for the first time since 2014. The elections to 90-seat J&K assembly are taking place in three phases - September 18, September 25 and October 1 - while the counting of votes will take place on October 5.

The BJP last week said will safeguard reservations granted to backward classes after the abrogation of Article 370. Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana said on Saturday as he claimed that the Congress-National Conference alliance would deprive these people of their rights.

He also said any attempt to rename Shankaracharya Hill as "Takht-e-Suleiman" and Hari Parbat as "Koh-e-Maran" would be resisted as "both places are sacred and related to our faith".

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Thursday announced a pre-poll alliance with the Congress for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, which is going to the polls for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

