Jammu & Kashmir Elections: BJP Releases First List Of 44 Candidates, Fields Gajay Singh Rana From Doda

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released a list of 44 candidates for the upcoming Jammu & Kashmir assembly elections, fielding Arshid Bhat from Rajpora, Javed Ahmad Qadri from Shopian, and Mohd. Rafiq Wani from Anantnag West.
Adv. Syed Wazahat will contest from Anantnag, Sushri Shagun Parihar from Kishtwar, and Gajay Singh Rana to contest from Doda, as per the list.
First List Of BJP Candidates For J&K Polls | All Names
|Constituency
|Candidate Name
|Pampore
|Er. Syed Showkat Gayoor Andrabi
|Rajpora
|Arshid Bhat
|Shopian
|Javed Ahmad Qadri
|Anantnag West
|Mohd Rafiq Wani
|Anantnag
|Adv. Syed Wazahat
|Srigufwara-Bijbehara
|Sofi Tousuf
|Shangus-Anantnag East
|Veer Saraf
|Inderwal
|Tariq Keen
|Kishtwar
|Shagun Parihar
|Padder-Nagseni
|Sunil Sharma
|Bhadarwah
|Daleep Singh Parihar
|Doda
|Gajay Singh Rana
|Doda WEST
|Shakti Raj Parihar
|Ramban
|Rakesh Thakur
|Banihal
|Salim Bhat
|Habbakadal
|Ashok Bhat
|Gulabgarh (ST)
|Mohammad Akram Chaudhary
|Reasi
|Kuldeep Raj Dubey
|Mata Vaishno Devi
|Rohit Dubey
|Kalakote-Sunderbani
|Thakur Randhir Singh
|Budhal (ST)
|Chowdhary Zulfikar Ali
|Thannamandi (ST)
|Mohd Iqbal Malik
|Surankote (ST)
|Syed Mushtaq Ahmad Bukhari
|Poonch Haveli
|Chowdhary Abdul Ghani
|Mendhar (ST)
|Murtaza Khan
|Udhampur West
|Pawan Gupta
|Chenani
|Balwant Singh Mankotia
|Ramnagar (SC)
|Sunil Bhardwaj
|Bani
|Jeevan Lal
|Billawar
|Satish Sharma
|Basohli
|Darshan Singh
|Jasrota
|Rajiv Jasrotia
|Hiranagar
|Vijay Kumar Sharma
|Ramgarh (SC)
|Devinder Kumar Maniyal
|Samba
|Surjit Singh Slathia
|Vijaypur
|Chandra Prakash Ganga
|Suchetgarh (SC)
|Gharu Ram Bhagat
|RS Pura-Jammu South
|Dr Narinder Singh Raina
|Jammu East
|Yudhvir Sethi
|Nagrota
|Devinder Singh Rana
|Jammu West
|Arvind Gupta
|Jammu North
|Sham Lal Sharma
|Akhnoor (SC)
|Mohan Lal Bhagat
|Chhamb
|Rajeev Sharma
Assembly elections will take place in Jammu and Kashmir in September of this year for the first time since 2014. The elections to 90-seat J&K assembly are taking place in three phases - September 18, September 25 and October 1 - while the counting of votes will take place on October 5.
The BJP last week said will safeguard reservations granted to backward classes after the abrogation of Article 370. Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana said on Saturday as he claimed that the Congress-National Conference alliance would deprive these people of their rights.
He also said any attempt to rename Shankaracharya Hill as "Takht-e-Suleiman" and Hari Parbat as "Koh-e-Maran" would be resisted as "both places are sacred and related to our faith".
National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Thursday announced a pre-poll alliance with the Congress for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, which is going to the polls for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.