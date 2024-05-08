Elections

J P Nadda, Amit Malviya Summoned By Bengaluru Police Over Social Media Post

The move comes after an FIR was registered against BJP chief JP Nadda, IT cell Amit Malviya and BJP's Karnataka unit chief B Y Vijayendra in connection with a social media post

Advertisement

PTI
BJP chief JP Nadda | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Bengaluru Police has summoned BJP President J P Nadda and the party's IT cell head Amit Malviya in connection with a social media post allegedly intimidating members of SC and ST community not to vote for a particular candidate, officials said on Wednesday. They have been asked to join the probe at the High grounds police station here.

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha Elections: Congress Files Complaint Aganist BJP's JP Nadda| All Updates

"For the purpose of investigation of the said case, you are hereby directed to appear before the undersigned investigation officer at 11 am at High grounds police station within seven days of receipt of this notice," the summons read.

Advertisement

The move comes after an FIR was registered against Nadda, Malviya and BJP's Karnataka unit chief B Y Vijayendra in connection with a social media post following a complaint filed by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) with the Election Commission and police on May 5 alleging violation of model code of conduct.

ALSO READ | Nadda Says PM Modi Changed Political Culture, Discourse In India

They were booked under sections of Representation of People Act and section 505 (2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code, a senior police officer said.

Advertisement

BJP president JP Nadda | - PTI
JP Nadda To Continue As BJP’s Chief Till June This Year

BY Outlook Web Desk

In the complaint, the KPCC cited the video uploaded on social media platform 'X' by the official account of Karnataka State BJP which, it alleged, is operated by Malviya, on instructions of Nadda and Vijayendra, BJP State President and Social Media incharge- Karnataka BJP, on May 4.

"The said video posted on social media featured animated characters of (Congress leader) Rahul Gandhi and (Chief Minister) Siddaramaiah. In the clip, SC, ST and OBC community are portrayed as "eggs" in a nest and it also suggested Rahul Gandhi planting a big egg labelled as Muslim community. It is projected as though funds are being fed to the chick depicting the Muslim community, which then kicks out SC, ST and OBC community," it alleged.

"The act of the accused person (s) is to wantonly provoke rioting and promote enmity between different religions and is prejudicial to maintenance of harmony apart from intimidating members of SC/ST community not to vote for particular candidate and causing enmity against members of SC/ST community," the complaint alleged.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J P Nadda, Amit Malviya Summoned By Bengaluru Police Over Social Media Post
  2. Tripura CM Urges Railway Min To Expedite Resumption Of Goods Train Services
  3. SC May Pass Order On Interim Bail To Kejriwal On May 10: Justice Sanjiv Khanna
  4. Uttarakhand Forest Fires: State Govt Says Only 0.1% Wildlife Cover Burning, SC Asks For Better Measures
  5. Coaching Class Owner Loses Rs 1.88 Crore To Stock Trading WhatsApp Group Scam
Entertainment News
  1. Undying Love For Supernatural Stories Sustains TV Universe Of 'Dayans' & 'Chudails'
  2. Taylor Swift's Beau Travis Kelce Lands Maiden Big Role In Ryan Murphy’s ‘Grotesquerie’
  3. For Sanjeeda Shaikh, Playing Waheeda In 'Heeramandi' Was 'Challenging But Fun'
  4. Shraddha Arya To Not Quit 'Kundali Bhagya' After Four Year Leap? Here's What We Know
  5. Anshula Kapoor Savours Her Paris Holiday, Kisses Her 'Happy Place' Partner Rohan Thakkar
Sports News
  1. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Rain Threatens Play Between Sunrisers Hyderabad And Lucknow Super Giants
  2. Coco Gauff Feels Olympic Medal Is 'Equal To Grand Slams', Gears Up For First Appearance
  3. World Olympic Qualifier Wrestling, India Preview: Last Shot At Paris For Aman, Deepak
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Real Madrid Ready For Champions League 2nd Leg SF Against Bayern
  5. NBA: Doncic Admits 'I've Got To Be Better' After Mavericks Go Down In Oklahoma
World News
  1. Singapore’s Indian-Origin Former Minister's Corruption Trial Set For Aug-Sept
  2. Chinese Warships Have Been Docked In Cambodia For 5 Months, But Government Says It's Not Permanent
  3. Severe Storms Ravage Michigan, Threatening Millions Across Eastern US
  4. Dozens Still Missing After Monday's South Africa Building Collapse. 7 Confirmed Dead
  5. NYC Mayor Eric Adams Pledges $5,000 Reward To Catch War Memorial Vandals
Latest Stories
  1. Election 2024 LIVE: Karnataka Police Summons BJP Chief Nadda, Amit Malviya Over Social Media Post
  2. Who Is Sam Pitroda, Called 'American Uncle' By PM Modi Amid 'Racist' Remark Row
  3. Ignatius Jones Dies At 67: ‘Jimmy And The Boys’ Lead Vocalist Passes Away In Philippines
  4. Haryana: BJP-Led Govt On Shaky Ground, No More A Majority | Know What's Happening & How Numbers Are Stacked
  5. Weather Wrap: Delhi Logs Season's Hottest Day, Rain Fury Kills 7 In Hyderabad; Heatwave Alert In Kerala
  6. IPL 2024 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: A Look At Each Team's Chances
  7. Diljit Dosanjh Finally REACTS To Rapper Nseeb's 'You Are Not Punjab' Post
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Real Madrid Ready For Champions League 2nd Leg SF Against Bayern