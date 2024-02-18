JP Nadda To Continue As BJP’s Chief Till June This Year

JP Nadda will continue as the BJP’s chief till June this year after the saffron party’s national council approved the decision on Sunday.
Earlier, the decision was announced by Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah in January.
Amit Shah had remarked, "Under JP Nadda’ leadership, we had the highest strike rate in Bihar. The NDA won a majority in Maharashtra, won in Uttar Pradesh, and our numbers increased in West Bengal. We also registered a landslide victory in Gujarat."
JP Nadda has also been vested with powers to make significant decisions independently, subject to later approval by the party's parliamentary board, the reports said.
Advertisement
The announcement about Nadda’s extended tenure came on the second day of the BJP's national council meeting in Delhi, where thousands of party members along with top leadership convened to discuss the party's strategy and campaign themes for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Nadda started as the BJP working president in 2019 when then party chief Amit Shah became a Union minister. Nadda took up the full-time party presidency in 2020.
Advertisement
Earlier, Nadda had said that he had a "firm belief in the strengths and capabilities" of party workers as he called on all BJP members to ensure that the party wins more than 370 seats and NDA crosses 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
"I have a firm belief in the strengths and capabilities of our karyakartas. We have to make our booths stronger and stronger. We must put all our energies into ensuring that we cross 370 seats and the NDA crosses 400," Nadda had said.