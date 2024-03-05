Nadda Says PM Modi Changed Political Culture, Discourse In India

BJP President J P Nadda on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has challenged and changed the political culture and discourse in the country.

Instead of appeasement or votebank politics, there is today politics of performance and accountability in India, he said.

"Things are going to remain the same. Anybody may come and rule, but things are not going to change. This was the political discourse earlier. Along with this, there was politics of caste combination, politics of regional combination, politics of appeasement. There was politics of taking support of all, but ruling for one section of society," Nadda said.