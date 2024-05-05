Elections

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE News: PM Modi To Visit Ram Mandir Ahead Of Ayodhya Roadshow Today

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE News: PM Modi is going to hold a mega roadshow today in Ayodhya and before that the prime minister will offer puja at the newly-inaugurated Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

Trisha Majumder
Trisha Majumder
5 May 2024
5 May 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters during a roadshow ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Palakkad, Kerala, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. PTI

AAP Holds 'Jail ka Jawab Vote Se' Walkathon In Delhi; Sanjay Singh, Gopal Rai Participates

A 'Jail ka Jawab Vote se' Walkathon event was attended by AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Minister Gopal Rai, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and other party leaders on Sunday protesting against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Advertisement

Gujarat: Poll Body Organises 'Run For Vote' Campaign To Raise Awareness

Run for vote' campaign organised by the district administration at Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad to raise voting awareness.

oint CEO, SVEEP, Ashok B Patel told media, "Today, 'Run for Vote' marathon was organised to create awareness among youth to cast their votes on 7th May for the Lok Sabha Elections"

Advertisement

Preparation Underway In Ayodhya Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit

Preparation for PM Modi's visit at the Ayodhya Ram Temple is underway in Uttar Pradesh.

PM Modi will perform darshan and pooja at the Ram Mandir and then hold a big roadshow in the city on Sunday evening.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manipur Still Under Siege Amid Lok Sabha Elections
  2. One Year Of Manipur Violence, No Peace In Sight
  3. I-95 Shutdown In Norwalk: Fuel Truck Crash Causes Chaos, Delays, And Urgent Measures
  4. Sobhita Dhulipala Enthralls With Her Enchanting Fashion Sense
  5. 'The Broken News 2' On Zee5 Review: Jaideep Ahlawat Stands Out With His Compelling Performance In This Well-Directed Newsroom Saga
  6. Sports News: Bangladesh Beat Zimbabwe By Eight Wickets In 1st T20I - As It Happened
  7. Elections 2024 News, May 3 Highlights: Kharge Will Have To Start 'Congress Dhundo Yatra' After June 4, Says Amit Shah
  8. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates