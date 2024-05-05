Lok Sabha Elections LIVE News: PM Modi To Visit Ram Mandir Ahead Of Ayodhya Roadshow Today

AAP Holds 'Jail ka Jawab Vote Se' Walkathon In Delhi; Sanjay Singh, Gopal Rai Participates
A 'Jail ka Jawab Vote se' Walkathon event was attended by AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Minister Gopal Rai, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and other party leaders on Sunday protesting against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Gujarat: Poll Body Organises 'Run For Vote' Campaign To Raise Awareness
Run for vote' campaign organised by the district administration at Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad to raise voting awareness.
oint CEO, SVEEP, Ashok B Patel told media, "Today, 'Run for Vote' marathon was organised to create awareness among youth to cast their votes on 7th May for the Lok Sabha Elections"
Preparation Underway In Ayodhya Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit
Preparation for PM Modi's visit at the Ayodhya Ram Temple is underway in Uttar Pradesh.
PM Modi will perform darshan and pooja at the Ram Mandir and then hold a big roadshow in the city on Sunday evening.
Madhya Pradesh: Congress Workers Hold Protest In Indore After Candidate Akshay Bam Withdraws Nomination
Congress workers held a protest in Indore on Saturday against party candidate Akshay Bam as he withdrew his nomination.
Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma criticising the grand old party said, "Not just in Indore but across India, this disgusting act of Congress’ candidate Akshay Bam withdrawing his nomination is being condemned. People are angry. They are realising that BJP leaders can do anything to win elections. So, such a party does not have the right to win.”
Chhattisgarh: Women Distribute Leaves, Rice With Message To Encourage Voting
A number of women from self-help groups in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district were seen distributing Sal leaves that have message of creating awareness about voting written on them and yellow rice to encourage the citizens to participate in the upcoming polls.
Rahul Gandhi Advocates For Caste Survey, Promises To Abolish Agniveer Scheme
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi once again advocated for a caste survey and an economic review to ascertain who possesses how much wealth and asserted that this will be the first task of the INDIA bloc if it is voted to power.
Addressing students at "Nyay Manch - Ab India Bolega" in the national capital, Gandhi said an INDIA bloc government will also abolish the Agniveer scheme and compensate the 1.5 lakh youngsters who were selected but not given entry into the armed forces.
"The first step is a caste census along with an economic survey and it will ascertain who possesses how much wealth in the country," he said.
People making up 90 per cent of the country's population do not even know their strength and are unaware as to how much of India's wealth they possess, he added.
"They say that they have almost 50 per cent of the population but they do not know how much wealth they have. We are going to conduct a caste census and the OBCs (Other Backward Classes) will know how much they have in different fields and the truth will come out," Gandhi said.
- PTI
Uddhav Thackeray Accuses BJP Of Aiming To 'Change Constitution', Says If Done 'Country Will Rise'
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday claimed that the BJP wants to change the Constitution, and warned that the "country will rise" if that happens.
Central agencies had become "servants"of the BJP, he said at a rally at Dharashiv in central Maharashtra, adding that after the results on June 4, those who "troubled" his party men will be made to "pay with interest."
"The BJP wants to change the Constitution. The day they try to change the Constitution, the entire country will rise (against the attempt)," Thackeray said.
Poll Officials Approve Nomination Of 301 Candidates In Maharashtra For LS Polls
Nominations of 301 candidates have been found valid after scrutiny in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra that will go to polls in the fifth phase on May 20, officials said on Saturday.
After scrutiny, Dhule has 22 candidates, Dindori 15, Nashik 36, Palghar 13, Bhiwandi 36, Kalyan 30, Thane 25, Mumbai North 21, Mumbai North West 23, Mumbai North East 20, Mumbai North Central 28, Mumbai South Central 15 and Mumbai South 17.
Sunday is the last date of withdrawal of papers.
'Anarchy' Of YSRCP Govt Will End In 10 Days: BRS Chief KCR
The "anarchy" of the YSRCP's five-year government will end in 10 days, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu said on Saturday.
Addressing a public meeting in NTR district's Nuziveedu as part of his Prajagalam election campaign tour, Naidu also labelled Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy a "gang leader of robbers and landgrabbers".
"The anarchy that the state is now facing will end in another 10 days … We are coming as an alliance to save the people from these conspirators," the leader of opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly said.
Elections for the 175-member assembly and the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh will be held simultaneously on May 13. The votes will be counted on June 4.
- PTI
Congress Fields Jay Narayan Patnaik From Puri After Sucharita Mohanty Backs Out
Congress on Saturday night named Jay Narayan Patnaik as its candidate for the Puri Lok Sabha seat in Odisha after Sucharita Mohanty pulled out of the race, claiming that the party denied her funds for her campaign.
In a statement issued by Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, the party said its president Mallikarjun Kharge approved the candidature of Patnaik in place of Mohanty.
PM Modi To Visit Ayodhya Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday evening for darshan and pooja, followed by a roadshow.
The visit is expected to begin around 7 pm.
Election 2024 May 4 Wrap
Former Delhi Congress Chief Arvinder Singh Lovely joined BJP days after quitting the grand old party.
Congress' Puri Lok Sabha candidate Sucharita Mohanty withdrew from the contest citing that she was denied funds from the party.
PM Modi held rallies in Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh where he attacked the opposition of doing injustice to people of the country during their rule as urged the voters to make him the prime minister for the third time.