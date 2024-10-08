Elections

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Full List Of Winners

A total of 1,031 candidates, including 464 Independents and 101 women, were in the fray on Haryana's 90 constituencies which voted in a single phase on October 5.

L: Congress's Julana candidate Vinesh Phogat | R: BJP's Ladwa candidate and Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Photo: X
The Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress were in a close contest in Haryana the counting of votes began at 8 am on Tuesday, October 8. Some reports initially showed the Congress past the majority mark of 46 in the 90-member assembly, but the tables turned as the BJP later crossed the magic number in early trends.

While the tight fight between BJP and Congress was underway at the time of last update in this report at 11 am, the actual situation would become clear as more votes are counted.

Haryana Elections: Full List Of Winners

[The list will be updated as and when winners are announced]

  1. Naraingarh -

  2. Kalayat -

  3. Pundri -

  4. Gharaunda -

  5. Assandh -

  6. Samalkha -

  7. Uchana Kalan -

  8. Dabwali -

  9. Rania -

  10. Bhiwani -

  11. Meham -

  12. Rohtak -

  13. Bahadurgarh -

  14. Beri -

  15. Mahendragarh -

  16. Narnaul -

  17. Badshahpur -

  18. Sohna -

  19. Ballabgarh -

  20. Sadhaura -

  21. Thanesar -

  22. Indri -

  23. Ratia -

  24. Adampur -

  25. Barwala -

  26. Bawal -

  27. Faridabad -

  28. Tigaon -

  29. Radaur -

  30. Nilokheri -

  31. Israna -

  32. Rai -

  33. Kharkhauda - Pawan Kharkhoda

  34. Garhi Sampla-Kiloi -

  35. Kalanaur -

  36. Jhajjar -

  37. Ateli -

  38. Rewari -

  39. Hathin -

  40. Ambala Cantonment -

  41. Yamunanagar -

  42. Ladwa -

  43. Kaithal -

  44. Karnal -

  45. Panipat Rural -

  46. Ganaur -

  47. Sonipat -

  48. Gohana -

  49. Baroda -

  50. Julana - Vinesh Phogat

  51. Safidon -

  52. Tohana -

  53. Kalanwali -

  54. Sirsa -

  55. Uklana -

  56. Narnaund -

  57. Hansi - Vinod Bhayana

  58. Hisar -

  59. Badli -

  60. Gurgaon -

  61. Narwana -

  62. Tosham -

  63. Nangal Chaudhry -

  64. Pataudi -

  65. Ferozepur -

  66. Punahana -

  67. Hodal -

  68. Palwal -

  69. Prithla -

  70. Kalka -

  71. Panchkula -

  72. Ambala City -

  73. Mulana -

  74. Shahbad -

  75. Pehowa - Mandeep Chatha (Congress)

  76. Guhla -

  77. Panipat City -

  78. Jind - Dr Krishan Lal Middha (BJP)

  79. Fatehabad -

  80. Ellenabad -

  81. Nalwa -

  82. Loharu -

  83. Badhra -

  84. Dadri -

  85. Bawani Khera -

  86. Kosli -

  87. Faridabad NIT -

  88. Badkhal -

  89. Jagadhri -

  90. Nuh - Aftab Ahmed (Congress)

In the previous assembly polls in 2019, the BJP had won 40 seats and the Congress 31.

The BJP formed the government with the support of JJP while most Independents had also extended support to it then. However, JJP's post-poll tie-up with the BJP ended after the saffron party replaced Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini as chief minister in March this year.

Prominent among those contesting Haryana Assembly poll 2024 were: BJP leader and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (Ladwa seat), Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat), Congress's Vinesh Phogat (Julana), INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala (Ellenabad seat), JJP's Dushyant Chautala (Uchana Kalan seat), BJP's Anil Vij (Ambala Cantt seat) and OP Dhankar (Badli seat), and AAP's Anurag Dhanda (Kalayat). Among the independent candidates include India's richest woman, the chairman emeritus of the OP Jindal Group, Savitri Jindal (Hisar seat), Ranjit Chautala (Rania seat) and Chitra Sarwara (Ambala Cantt seat).


