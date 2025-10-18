Congress Accuses Haryana Govt Of Failures As BJP Celebrates Anniversary

The Congress on Friday launched a sharp critique of the Haryana government, alleging widespread failures across sectors.
As the BJP marked the first anniversary of its third consecutive term in Haryana under Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the Congress on Friday launched a sharp critique of the state government, alleging widespread failures across sectors including agriculture, law and order, and governance.
Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the government had little reason to celebrate, claiming its record over the past year warranted introspection instead. "The list of the government's failures in one year is so long that instead of celebrating, it should introspect," Hooda said.
He accused the state of turning away farmers at procurement centres, citing alleged excuses over moisture and discoloured grains. "During the assembly elections last year, the BJP promised to pay Rs 3,100 per quintal for paddy and purchase all crops at MSP, but today the reality is the opposite. The government is unable to provide farmers with MSP, fertilisers, or timely compensation," the former chief minister alleged.
Hooda also raised concerns over the law and order situation, pointing to rising crime and low morale among the police. "Policemen are committing suicide, which reflects the insensitivity of the government and administration," he said, citing the recent deaths of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar and Assistant Sub-Inspector Sandeep Kumar, both suspected suicides.
"In a situation where farmers, youth, employees, and businessmen are all suffering, and unemployment and corruption are rampant, celebration by the BJP government is a joke on the public," he added.
Hooda further criticised the BJP’s claim of “double-engine” governance, saying, "Haryana has neither got a major project from the central government, nor has the state government been able to implement any major development work."
Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala echoed the criticism, describing Saini’s first year in office as “a disaster for Haryana.”
“Farmers are devastated, Dalits are being suppressed, youth are frustrated, and law and order is destroyed,” he said. Surjewala alleged that organised crime syndicates were active across the state, from Yamunanagar to Sirsa, Panchkula to Nuh, and Kaithal to Rewari.
"Murder, loot, extortion, and atrocities have shaken the state's conscience. Daily incidents of open firing, ransom threats, and gangster videos flood social media," he said, accusing the government of surrendering to criminal networks.
Surjewala also alleged large-scale plundering of natural resources, claiming that "in Nuh district, mining mafias reportedly destroyed hills worth over Rs 2,200 crore using explosives." In Sonipat, he said illegal mining operations had diverted the Yamuna river, worsening floods and endangering the local environment.
He further claimed that drug abuse had reached alarming levels in the state. “Under BJP rule, Haryana has turned into 'Udta Haryana'," Surjewala said, referring to the drug crisis. He also accused the government of attempting to divide communities.
“From the corridors of power to the streets, the spirit of unity is under assault. The government is playing the politics of hate and division, a dangerous game for Haryana's future,” he said.
