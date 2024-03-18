In a major move ahead of the general elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday issued orders for the removal of Home Secretaries in six states namely Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
Additionally, the Secretary of the General Administrative Department in Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh were also removed.
Further, the Election Commission also removed the Director General of Police (DGP) of West Bengal. This decision was taken due to DGP being removed from any active election management-related duty earlier, during the 2016 Assembly Election in the state and in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
The Election Commission also ordered the removal of Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, additional commissioners, deputy commissioners, sources said.
Maharashtra had not complied with the directions in respect of few Municipal Commissioners and some Additional/Deputy Municipal Commissioners in Maharashtra, a news agency ANI report mentioned.
While conveying displeasure to the chief secretary, the Election Commission directed transfer of BMC and the additional/Deputy commissioners with the direction to report by 6pm Monday, the report added.
The chief secretary was further directed to transfer all the similarly placed Municipal commissioners and additional/deputy municipal commissioners of other corporations in Maharashtra.
The poll body directed all the state governments to transfer the officers connected with election-related work, who have completed three years or are in their home districts.
This step comes as part of the EC's efforts to ensure a "level playing field" and integrity of the electoral process is maintained, which was emphasised by CEC Rajiv Kumar during the press conference for the announcement of schedule for Lok Sabha elections 2024.
The officials who have been removed in these seven states were found to be holding dual charges in the office of chief minister in respective states which may potentially compromise or be seen to be compromising the impartiality and neutrality required during the electoral process, especially in matters relating to law and order, deployment of forces, etc.