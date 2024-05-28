Elections

BJP’s Ravi Kishan Takes ‘Angrez Aadmi’ Jibe At Congress’ Shashi Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had earlier said that it will be difficult for BJP to even cross 300 seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha elctions.

PTI
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor | Photo: PTI
BJP leader Ravi Kishan on Tuesday took a jibe at Congress leader Shashi Tharoor calling the latter as “angrez aadmi”. Kishan’s reaction came in response to Tharoor’s remark that the BJP will find it difficult to even cross 300 seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

“It will be difficult for them to even cross 300 seats...After 5 phases of elections, we are seeing that people are upset with the government because there is unemployment, inflation... Congress will be in a better position than before. We will get good results in the North also,” Tharoor was quoted by ANI as saying.

In his reaction, Kishan said,"Shashi Tharoor is 'angrez aadmi'. We go to Manali and Shimla on vacations, they come to India during elections. They neither know the country nor its villages. They don't know this sweat."

Kishan himself is seeking a second straight term from Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician had defeated Samajwadi Party's Ram Bhuval Nishad.

"You will see on June 4 that these 26 parties are going to face defeat. More than half a dozen of them will cease to exist and the deposits of their candidates forfeited," Kishan was quoted by PTI as saying.

“The opposition wants the country to run on the basis of Shariat but this cannot happen. The country will be run according to Baba Saheb Ambedkar's Constitution,” he added.

“I promise that the Constitution will not be tampered with (if the BJP wins)... The Congress definitely wants to tamper with the Constitution,” he said.

