Elections

BJP Announces 3 More Candidates For LS Polls In Punjab

With this, the BJP has fielded candidates in 12 out of the 13 parliamentary constituencies in Punjab. It is yet to name its nominee for the Fatehgarh Sahib reserve constituency.

Advertisement

PTI
BJP releases its 19th candidates list for Lok Sabha polls | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The BJP on Wednesday named candidates for three more Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, including former minister Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi from Ferozepur.

ALSO READ | Bengal Lok Saba Polls: Sandeshkhali Protester And BJP Candidate Rekha Patra Gets X Category Security | Details

The party fielded Subhash Sharma from the Anandpur Sahib parliamentary constituency and Arvind Khanna from Sangrur.

With this, the BJP has fielded candidates in 12 out of the 13 parliamentary constituencies in Punjab. It is yet to name its nominee for the Fatehgarh Sahib reserve constituency.

ALSO READ | After BJP's Surat Lok Sabha Win, NOTA Debate Takes Over Social Media

Advertisement

For the first time in many decades, the BJP is fighting on its own in the state following the break in its ties with the Shiromani Akali Dal, one of its oldest allies.

Sodhi, the BJP candidate from Ferozepur, was the sports minister in the Amarinder Singh government in the state. He left the Congress and joined the BJP in 2021. He won the Guruhar Sahai Assembly segment in Punjab in 2002, 2007, 2012 and 2017 on Congress tickets.

In the Lok Sabha polls, Sodhi has been pitted against the Congress' Sher Singh Ghubaya, AAP's Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar and SAD's Nardev Singh Bobby Mann.

Advertisement

The Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat is currently represented by the SAD's Sukhbir Badal who will not contest the polls this time.

The BJP's Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha seat candidate Subhash Sharma is the senior vice president of the party's Punjab unit. He has been pitted against the AAP's Malvinder Singh Kang, Congress' Vijay Inder Singla and SAD's Prem Singh Chandumajra.

Former MLA Arvind Khanna, filed from the Sangrur, will face AAP's Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Congress' Sukhpal Khaira, SAD (Amritsar) Simranjit Singh Mann and SAD's Iqbal Singh Jundan.

Khanna won the Sangrur assembly seat in 2002 and 2012 on Congress tickets. He joined the BJP in 2022. He had unsuccessfully contested the 2022 assembly elections from the Sangrur seat on a BJP ticket.

The BJP has won over a lot of influential leaders, including incumbent MPs from different parties, to its fold in its bid to strengthen its base in the state. It has also been assiduously wooing Sikhs, who are a majority in Punjab.

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. BJP Announces 3 More Candidates For LS Polls In Punjab
  2. Voices From The Ground Tell Real Stories
  3. Himachal Political Crisis: No Relief For 3 Independent MLAs On Their Resignations
  4. Kerala Governor Visits Ram Temple In Ayodhya, Bows Before Deity
  5. Assam Congress's X Account 'Hacked', Police Complaint Lodged
Entertainment News
  1. Akshara Singh Shares Pictures From Airbridge With 'Travel Partner Of The Day' Monalisa
  2. Raashii Khanna Calls Vaani Kapoor A 'Cutieee' After Seeing The Throwback Pics She Shared
  3. Yoga, Pilates, Zumba & Swimming Are Part Of Shubhangi Atre's Fitness Regime
  4. Boman Irani Enjoys Buggy Ride With Family On Mumbai's Marine Drive
  5. Why Ashutosh Rana Gets The Shivers When He Sees Himself On Screen
Sports News
  1. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head Blitz Away Lucknow Super Giants Bowlers
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: It's Harry Kane Vs Jude Bellingham As Real Madrid Take On Bayern In Champions League 2nd Leg SF
  3. Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe: Shakib Al Hasan Returns To T20I Squad For First Time In 10 Months
  4. AIFF Approves Prevention Of Sexual Harassment Policy After Deepak Sharma Assault Incident
  5. Andy Murray Injury Update: Veteran's Return Confirmed At Geneva Open As Wildcard Entrant
World News
  1. Israel Reopens Kerem Shalom Crossing After Rocket Attack, But UN Says No Aid Entered Gaza
  2. Police & Lawyers Clash In Pakistan’s Punjab Province; Over 25 Injured
  3. Saudi Arabia's 'Plan B' For Defence Pact With US Excludes Normalisation Of Ties With Israel
  4. Starbucks Unveils Berry-Filled Summer Lineup With Tangy Raspberry Pearls: New Drinks And Exclusive Deals
  5. Whiff Of An Elusive Ceasefire As US Backs A Peace Deal?
Latest Stories
  1. Election 2024 LIVE: Rahul Hits Back At Modi With ‘ED Probe’ Challenge On Ambani-Adani Charge
  2. Who Is Sam Pitroda, Called 'American Uncle' By PM Modi Amid 'Racist' Remark Row
  3. Ignatius Jones Dies At 67: ‘Jimmy And The Boys’ Lead Vocalist Passes Away In Philippines
  4. Haryana: BJP-Led Govt On Shaky Ground, No More A Majority | Know What's Happening & How Numbers Are Stacked
  5. Weather Wrap: Delhi Logs Season's Hottest Day, Rain Fury Kills 7 In Hyderabad; Heatwave Alert In Kerala
  6. IPL 2024 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: A Look At Each Team's Chances
  7. Diljit Dosanjh Finally REACTS To Rapper Nseeb's 'You Are Not Punjab' Post
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: It's Harry Kane Vs Jude Bellingham As Real Madrid Take On Bayern In Champions League 2nd Leg SF